Lauren Sánchez shares rare photo of daughter Ella as she marks milestone 16th birthday

It is a week full of reasons to celebrate for Lauren Sánchez and her blended family with Jeff Bezos.

Shortly after celebrating the Amazon founder's milestone 60th birthday in Paris, plus her son Nikko González' runway debut during Milan Fashion Week, the former entertainment news anchor is now celebrating her youngest daughter Ella Whitesell's 16th birthday.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos shares her eldest son Nikko, 22, with former NFL tight end Tony González, as well as Ella, plus her older brother Evan, 17, with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, her husband from 2005 to 2019.

On Monday, January 15, Lauren took to Instagram with a sweet birthday tribute to Ella in honor of the milestone birthday.

The mom-of-three shared a throwback photo of the birthday girl at the beach, in which she is seen holding her hair out of her face, wearing a blue Superman shirt and matching baseball cap.

In her caption, Lauren wrote: "Happy Birthday baby girl. I can't believe you are already 16," adding: "It seems like just yesterday I took this pic of you."

She continued: "In your quiet strength, you've grown, not with loud fanfares, but with the gentle grace of a sunrise," and noted: "Each day, you show us the beauty of dedication and the power of quiet dreams."

Lauren concluded the endearing tribute with: "We love you for everything you are, and everything you're yet to become. I love you beyond words."

© Getty Lauren with ex Patrick and their children Evan and Ella in 2011

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their congratulatory messages for Ella, with Jeff leading the way by writing: "Happy Birthday, Ella!" alongside a red heart emoji.

Others followed suit with: "Beautifully said. Happy Birthday to you Ella. You are so loved," and: "A true beauty," as well as: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELLA!!!!!! Infinite wishes to this awesome young lady. Such beautiful words from her amazing mama," plus another one of her followers added: "Your words are heartwarming. Endless love from a mother to her daughter!"

© Getty Lauren and Ella in 2014

Just two days before Ella's birthday, Lauren also gave a sweet instagram shout-out to her eldest, Nikko, after he made his modeling debut walking the runway Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show.

She shared a clip of the exciting debut, and wrote in the caption: "Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."

