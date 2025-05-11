Prince Archie looks so tall with red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in Meghan Markle's Mother's Day photo

Meghan Markle has shared a brand new photo with her two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to mark Mother's Day in America – and they're growing up so fast.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex gave her fans a glimpse of the kids she shares with Prince Harry, and Archie looks taller than ever.

With one child in each arm, the former actress stood tall and held them high, making for a truly warm, unified family photo as the trio looked across the balcony at the verdant green of their Montecito backyard.

In her caption, she penned: "Happy Mother's Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!"

© Instagram / @meghan Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms

Meghan continued: "And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain', smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure…. being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life [heart emoji]".

Concluding her moving tribute, the Suits star wrote: "I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'"

This comes weeks after the family quietly marked Mother's Day in the UK, which fell in March.

Meghan recently shared a defiant family photo

Following Prince Harry's bombshell interview, in which he revealed that he would "love a reconciliation" with his family on the other side of the Atlantic, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet family update.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a beautiful black-and-white photograph that depicted her husband, fully dressed in dark denim, on a stroll through what seemed to be the family's immense Montecito garden.

While he held Prince Archie by the hand, Harry carried little Princess Lilibet on his shoulders as the three walked across the lawn, with the palm trees, perfectly tended lawn and blossoming shrubs making for a supremely scenic backdrop.

Meghan and Harry recently celebrated Prince Archie's sixth birthday

Prince Archie, who gets taller and taller every time we see him, recently turned six, and the Duchess of Sussex commemorated the occasion with a striking photo.

In the image, Archie, dressed in his stripey pyjamas, gazed off into a spectacular sunset.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six on 6 May

In the caption, she mused on the occasion: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"

Meghan also thanked all the attendees of his party for "making his birthday incredibly special". Prince Harry unfortunately missed part of the celebrations, as he attended a charity event in Las Vegas.