Al Roker makes surprise dig at co-star's parenting revelation

Today's Al Roker made a surprise tongue-in-cheek dig at his co-star Craig Melvin's parenting habits while live on air on Monday morning. Following on from a segment on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales, Craig's apparent lack of awareness about a hack that can help parents buy cheaper summer clothes for their children led to Al making a dig about his parenting.

"Well, we know who's not buying his kids clothes," the 68-year-old remarked, chuckling, as Craig put his hand up in deference to the comment. "Guilty, guilty!" he then responded as Al began to introduce the day's weather forecast and Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie laughed on.

© Getty Al Roker was joking around with Craig on Today on Monday morning

NBC reporter Vicky Nguyen, who was hosting the segment on the sales, also laughed lightheartedly at the admission. Her hack for parents looking to buy their kids summer clothing was for them to buy clothes in the sales at the end of a year's summer season in anticipation of the next year. In response to this, Craig suggested children may have grown out of those clothes by then, but Vicky had the simplest reply – just make sure to buy a size up from your children's current size when capitalizing on the end of season sales.

© NBC Vicky Nguyen had great tips for viewers

Other tips which Vicky shared on the show regarding Prime Day were to go in prepared with a shopping list, to avoid impulse shopping, and to track prices with browser extensions. She also highlighted how other companies such as Walmart and Target would also be holding similar sales events in July which should be looked at too for the best deals.

Al has parenting especially on his mind at the moment, as last week his eldest daughter Courtney welcomed her first child and his first grandchild. The baby girl, named Sky Clara Laga, was born on July 3rd, and her birth was then announced live on air on Today's special Independence Day broadcast.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates baby news on Today

Thanks to the national holiday, the popular weather host was on vacation away from work for Sky's birth, and so was able to spend time with Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga soon after. Taking to Instagram to share his first snaps with his granddaughter, Al wrote: "This little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga."

© Instagram Al Roker doting over his newborn granddaughter Sky Clara Laga

He then continued sweetly: "In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back." While Al was away from Today, Craig helped take the helm of the show alongside other stand in 1st hour hosts including Dylan Dreyer, Kristen Welker and Sheinelle Jones.

Craig is a proud dad to two children: Delano, who is aged nine, and Sybil, aged six. The daytime TV anchor shares both Delano and Sybil with his wife of 12 years, Lindsay Czarniak, a sports reporter.

Craig with his kids in 2022

Speaking with Today ahead of Father's Day 2023, the 44-year-old revealed fatherhood had taught him a lot. "In the past, I struggled with the uncertain and things not going as scripted," he said. "When you're a parent, 90 percent of it is unscripted. It's taught me patience, for sure."