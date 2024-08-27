Today's Al Roker shares emotional family update before returning back to work

Al Roker had a wonderful summer with his beloved family, spending quality time with his daughter Leila in Paris, where she has lived for several years, as well as his son Nick, who was home from college.

But over the weekend, the Today Show star faced the inevitable emotional change at home once again, as he and wife Deborah Roberts dropped Nick back off for his second year.

The doting parents were pictured on Instagram helping their son make his bed and set up his room with his belongings.

In another snap, they were captured driving back home after leaving Nick. In the caption, the dad-of-three wrote: "Dropped Nick off this afternoon. Hard to believe we have a college junior!! House is a little too quiet."

Fellow parents were able to relate to Al's post, with one writing: "The quiet is deafening, no doubt. Don't forget to enjoy your journey as well as Nick's!" while another wrote: "The walk back into the quiet house is not for the faint of heart." A third added: "Have a great year! Just dropped my kiddo off…the house is way too quiet."

Deborah also shared a photo of herself and Nick hugging before saying goodbye, on her own Instagram page.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Well, that’s that. Move in, done. Nest is empty again. Certainly not as bad as year one. Yet, our hearts are sagging a bit. But his smile ensures that we will all be ok. Here’s to a great junior year, Nick.#emptynest #college #drop."

Al was absent from the Today Show on Monday, instead taking the time to spend with his beloved family, before returning on Tuesday. He shared a photo on Instagram of his oldest daughter Courtney's baby daughter Sky, who he had gone to visit. "She's just pure joy," he wrote alongside the image.

Al and Deborah often share snippets of their personal life on social media and are very proud of their family. Their only son Nick started college in 2022 and the couple found it very bittersweet.

Deborah shared a post on Instagram of them packing up the car to take their son to his new home, and wrote: "Wednesday wonder. After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I'm not crying. I promise.). Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker. The journey continues."

Al previously opened up about Nick, who, according to the anchor is "somewhere on the spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive."

On the Today Show in June 2022, he said ahead of his son's move to college: "It was difficult. We're so proud of him, all the work he's done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village. It was a terrific moment and he's put in so much hard work and I'm just so very proud of this young man. Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion's share of the work."

