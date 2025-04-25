Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby daughter Jean is her mum's double with brunette hair

Natasha Raskin Sharp delighted fans with an adorable new photo of her baby daughter Jean, who seems to have inherited her mum's light brown hair!

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the Bargain Hunt star shared a sweet snap of Jean admiring a baby Highland cow whilst her mum knelt beside her pram.

In the caption, Natasha penned: "Made a friend…made a playlist, too! Check it out from 10pm on @bbcradioscot via @bbcsounds."

One fan couldn't help but comment on how much baby Jean has grown, writing: "Jean is growing up so quick, treasure every moment."

Another fan added: "Hope your little girl enjoyed seeing the animals. She looks interested in that one."

© Instagram Natasha's little girl, Jean The Antiques Road Trip presenter welcomed her bundle of joy in January 2024, sharing the happy news by posting a picture of the newborn baby's hand clutching hers on social media. "What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," Natasha penned. "Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

© BBC Studios Natasha's husband Joe Natasha shares Jean with her husband, Joe Sharp, a TV producer who has worked on Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off. The pair tied the knot in 2016 in a small ceremony in Scotland. While Natasha tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, she shared an insight into her life with Joe in a previous BBC interview. "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym," she revealed. Keep scrolling for more adorable photos of baby Jean…

© Instagram Mother and daughter bond Alongside this adorable snap of Natasha gazing at her newborn baby, the presenter wrote: "New 'profile' pic… Absolutely obsessed with baby Jean…can you tell?! She’s diggin’ the music on this week’s playlist."

© Instagram Bargain Hunt's biggest (or littlest) fan! After her Bargain Hunt co-stars gave her an adorable red cardigan, Natasha shared a snap of her little girl rocking her new knitwear. "Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)!" wrote Natasha. "Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it’s too sweet."

Baby with Bonnie In this sweet snap, Natasha and baby Jean cuddled up to the TV star's adorable pooch, Bonnie. "Baby, Bonnie & bags…under my eyes!" penned the radio host.