Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby daughter Jean is her mum's double with brunette hair
Subscribe
Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby daughter Jean is her mum's double with brunette hair
female presenter in antique shop© BBC / STV Studios

Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby daughter Jean is her mum's double with brunette hair

Bargain Hunt star Natasha welcomed her baby girl with her husband Joe Sharp in January 2024 

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Natasha Raskin Sharp delighted fans with an adorable new photo of her baby daughter Jean, who seems to have inherited her mum's light brown hair!

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the Bargain Hunt star shared a sweet snap of Jean admiring a baby Highland cow whilst her mum knelt beside her pram. 

In the caption, Natasha penned: "Made a friend…made a playlist, too! Check it out from 10pm on @bbcradioscot via @bbcsounds."

View post on Instagram
 

One fan couldn't help but comment on how much baby Jean has grown, writing: "Jean is growing up so quick, treasure every moment."

Another fan added: "Hope your little girl enjoyed seeing the animals. She looks interested in that one."

Natasha in her living room with baby in her coat© Instagram

Natasha's little girl, Jean

The Antiques Road Trip presenter welcomed her bundle of joy in January 2024, sharing the happy news by posting a picture of the newborn baby's hand clutching hers on social media. 

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," Natasha penned. "Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

Natasha Raskin Sharp on Bargain Hunt© BBC Studios

Natasha's husband Joe

Natasha shares Jean with her husband, Joe Sharp, a TV producer who has worked on Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off. 

The pair tied the knot in 2016 in a small ceremony in Scotland. 

While Natasha tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, she shared an insight into her life with Joe in a previous BBC interview.

"My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym," she revealed. 

Keep scrolling for more adorable photos of baby Jean…

Natasha shared this photo of her living room© Instagram

Mother and daughter bond

Alongside this adorable snap of Natasha gazing at her newborn baby, the presenter wrote: "New 'profile' pic… Absolutely obsessed with baby Jean…can you tell?! She’s diggin’ the music on this week’s playlist."

Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby girl Jean© Instagram

Bargain Hunt's biggest (or littlest) fan!

After her Bargain Hunt co-stars gave her an adorable red cardigan, Natasha shared a snap of her little girl rocking her new knitwear. 

"Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)!" wrote Natasha. "Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it’s too sweet."

Natasha smiles as she holds baby Jean and strokes her dog

Baby with Bonnie

In this sweet snap, Natasha and baby Jean cuddled up to the TV star's adorable pooch, Bonnie. "Baby, Bonnie & bags…under my eyes!" penned the radio host. 

WATCH: Meet the Antiques Road Trip presenters

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More