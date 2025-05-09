Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp finally reveals smiley daughter Jean's face in 'adorable' photo

Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp shared a new update on motherhood with her one-year-old daughter Jean.

The BBC Radio Scotland host is fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy, keeping her identity a secret by obscuring her face in her rare family photos.

However, fans got their biggest glimpse to date of baby Jean in her latest photo, which showed the tot dressed in a daisy-print jumper reaching her hand toward the camera as she sat on her mother's lap.

Natasha smiled as she watched on, while Jean seemed amused, with her grin reaching her crinkled eyes and round cheeks.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp revealed the edge of her daughter Jean's face

"'Reaching out' to say…join me at 10pm on @bbcradioscot (use the free @bbcsounds app if you’re not in Scotland). Leave a message here and a shout out may well come your way…," Natasha captioned the photo.

The Bargain Hunt star keeps her baby's identity private

Fans quickly branded Jean "cute" and "adorable."

Natasha's motherhood confessions

The Antiques Road Trip presenter and her TV producer husband Joe Sharp, whom she married in 2016, welcomed their daughter in January 2024.

Natasha shared the happy news with a picture of her newborn clutching her hand on social media.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp and her husband Joe welcomed baby Jean in 2024

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," Natasha penned. "Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

Since her birth, Nathasha has occasionally commented on her daughter's progress as she grows up.

During one radio show in 2024, she chose the track 'Killin' the Vibe' by Ducktails and explained: "I have chosen this next song because baby Jean is getting to that point where we can take her into a restaurant, as we have a few times, kind of knowing when she's going to sleep.

© Instagram The Scottish radio presenter shared updates on motherhood

"Thank goodness it's getting to that point where you can predict the naps a little bit, not always, but a little bit. But sometimes if you mistime it, she does this thing that she has taken to doing, which is to just scream in glee at people."

She clarified it was a "happy" reaction. "She's not crying, she's in no way sad, she has just chosen to sort of roar at people.

"We know it's a happy roar, everyone at our table knows it's a happy roar, the people at the tables next to us are slightly confused and as I keep saying, 'Jean, you are killing the vibe,'" Natasha said.