Jessica Biel shares glimpse of candid moment with son amid husband Justin Timberlake's mystery injury

As fall intensifies in New York City, Jessica Biel is reminiscing over the summer season, even if it was an unexpected one.

The 7th Heaven alum spent the summer in the city filming an upcoming thriller series titled The Better Sister also starring Elizabeth Banks, however while she was filming in June, her husband Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated.

He has since avoided jail time and agreed to pay a fine, give a public apology, plus committed to do 25 hours of community service, however the setbacks aren't letting up.

Earlier this week, Justin, who was able to continue his tour in spite of his arrest, announced he had to cancel an upcoming concert in New Jersey, reportedly less than an hour before doors opened.

In a statement on Instagram, he cited an undisclosed injury as the reason, sharing: "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all — but I'm working to reschedule ASAP."

He concluded: "I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

Though he has not disclosed what the injury may be, the following day, his wife Jessica took to Instagram and shared a video montage of her summer filming The Better Sisters, and included a sweet clip of her tending to one of her sons.

The couple have been married since 2012, and share two sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas, four.

Some of the other clips Jessica shared featured her on set, reviewing her script, getting hair and make-up done, and more candid behind-the-scenes moments.

"Wrapped filming on The Better Sister! NYC summer never looked so dramatic... can't wait for you to meet these sisters," Jessica wrote in her caption, and Justin was among the first to take to the comments section under the post and react, leaving behind a string of heart-eye emojis.

Others followed suit with: "So excited for this one," and: "You look great, Jessica," as well as: "Love seeing you do things that you love… keep doing what makes you happy," plus another added: "I CAN'T WAIT!"

Per IMDb, the plot of The Better Sister which is based on a novel by Alafair Burke, reads: "Chloe navigates life with husband Adam and son Ethan while her sister Nicky battles addiction. Adam's murder unveils long-hidden family secrets, shaking their world."