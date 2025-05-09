Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for another family celebration after Archie's secret party

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for family celebrations again this weekend.

Mother's Day falls on Sunday 11 May in the US, and no doubt Prince Harry will ensure that the day is special for his wife, Meghan.

The Duchess has often opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood since becoming a mother in 2019, with the birth of baby Archie. The Sussexes' daughter, Lilibet, arrived in June 2021.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan is a doting mother to Archie and Lilibet

During her trip to Nigeria last year, Meghan opened up about juggling work with caring for her children, saying: "What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift.

"And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children."

© Instagram Meghan in the garden with Lilibet

The visit coincided with Mother's Day last year, but she also honoured Mother's Day in the UK back in March, as she uploaded an image of a delicious-looking lemon tart on social media.

"Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK," the Duchess captioned the shot in a nod to her husband's British heritage.

© Instagram Meghan shared a special glimpse into UK Mother's day with her two kids

Since returning to Instagram in January, Meghan has been sharing more photographs of her Archie and Lilibet, although always careful not to post images of their faces online.

She has posted glimpses of her and Harry's life in Montecito, from preparing themed breakfasts with the kids to strawberry picking in their garden.

Archie's sixth birthday

Meghan shared a new photograph of her eldest child as she revealed that she and Harry had held a party for Archie in the US.

Sharing a sweet shot of the youngster gazing at a beautiful sunset, the Duchess wrote: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six on Tuesday

"Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?

"(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji])."

Harry in Vegas

The Duke missed some of Archie's birthday on Tuesday as he headed to Las Vegas for a charity event.

Harry on stage to join a discussion to launch a new initiative for The Diana Award.

© The Diana Award Prince Harry travelled to Vegas for an event with the Diana Award

He heralded young leaders for standing up for themselves and described how young people have an openness about mental health "that previous generations struggled to express".

He told fellow panellists Sikander "Sonny" Khan, from Michigan, US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, who are Diana Legacy Award winners: "We're in an era now where we are looking for more companies to be serving the greater good – the majority, not the minority.

"Every single young person has potential. From a younger generation standpoint, in an apathetic world, there’s more empathy in this generation than I’ve ever seen before…

"It's the empathy, the authenticity, the truth, the honesty and the fearlessness…

"When they stand up for themselves, and stand up in their communities…

"That is what we need. We need fearless leadership. So I tip my hat to both of you and what you represent."

