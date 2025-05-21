Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey Bieber recounts 'scary' birth with Jack Blues Bieber for first time
Hailey Bieber looking over her shoulder wearing a black dress at Oscars party

The Rhode Beauty founder and Justin Bieber had their first baby last August

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
From the glimpses we see on Instagram, Hailey and Justin Bieber seem to have taken to parenthood seamlessly. 

Although the couple are keen to keep their nine-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, away from the spotlight, the super famous pair have shared photos of their life as a family of three, and they clearly couldn't be happier.

But like many parents, there have been ups and downs, and it transpires that Jack's birth wasn't totally smooth-sailing.

Hailey Bieber taking a selfie in the mirror showing off her baby bump when she was pregnant last year
Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child together last August

The Rhode Beauty founder has opened up about her birth story for the first time.

In a candid new interview with Vogue, the 28-year-old shared how "scary" the experience was and how motherhood has changed her forever.

Photo of Hailey cradling her son
The Rhode Beauty founder has opened up about her birth with baby Jack

Hailey Bieber's birth story with Jack Blues Bieber

Recounting her journey to becoming a mother, Hailey said: "Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done."

After she began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks, doctors induced Hailey and she went into labor for a total of 18 hours, the report states.

Hailey Bieber cradles her baby son Jack
Hailey Bieber said she was in labor for 18 hours when she gave birth to Jack

"[It] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

Worryingly, Hailey then haemorrhaged and doctors immediately got to work. Hailey was acutely aware of the risks that can come from postpartum haemorrhaging if not treated swiftly.

Hailey Bieber shared a series of cute images to mark her first Mother's Day
"[That] was a little bit scary," she told Vogue, adding: "I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

After medics began sufficiently treating her, they whisked baby Jack away and Hailey felt the separation viscerally. "You start to get a little freaked out. I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him."

Fortunately, Hailey recovered but Vogue states that it was "important to her to share the truth."

Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Hailey Bieber with her son Jack Blues
The 29-year-old and Justin Bieber are proud parents

Since welcoming baby Jack, Hailey settled into postpartum life but felt the struggles that many mothers will relate to.

On adapting to her post-partum body, Hailey says: "Every day I have to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby. You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

justin and hailey bieber at grammys
Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2019 and have been vocal about wanting to grow a family ever since

Hailey and Justin Bieber's ultra-private life with baby Jack

Hailey and Justin might be one of the most famous couples on the planet, but keeping baby Jack private is paramount.

Despite sharing adorable photos from time to time, the pair are strict on never revealing Jack's face on social media. 

Justin Bieber leaning over to kiss his son, Jack Blues Bieber
Hailey describes Justin as a "natural" dad

Even when the super-famous couple step out in public with Jack, they make sure his face is covered from paparazzi, so it's clear that they're keen to raise a family away from the spotlight as much as possible.

On why they choose to keep him shielded, she told Vogue: "We don't take him to a lot of places. We don't want anyone to…. I mean, you've just got to see how invasive it all is. It feels mean to put a baby into that."

