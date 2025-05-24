Carrie Johnson welcomes fourth baby with husband Boris

Boris Johnson, 60, has become a father for the ninth time as his wife Carrie Johnson, 37, has announced she has welcomed her fourth child with the politician.

Carrie took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans, posting a series of pictures of the newborn alongside a heartfelt message that also revealed the baby's cute name.

"Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May," wrote Carrie.

Adding: "Aka Pops, Pop Tart [love heart emoji]. I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are. Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough. [two love heart emojis]."

Carrie shared the news on social media

She continued to explain how Poppy's siblings were finding the new arrival. "Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. [dancing twin emoji]. A final gang member [love heart emoji]. Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better. [pizza and cocktail emojis]."

Boris has become a father again

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple on the surprise announcement. "Congratulations all. Some very good photography to have kept that hidden," penned one fan, and: "Congratulations I didn't realise you were expecting again have fun xx," added another. A third joked: "Huge congratulations. Boris is going to be kept busy for years now!!"

Baby Poppy with her older siblings

This new arrival marks Boris' ninth child, as he shares four with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter, Stephanie, with former flame Helen McIntyre.

Carrie's hospital stay

In December 2024, Carrie was admitted to hospital, where she stayed for "nearly a week" after a chest infection left her struggling to breathe. Now knowing that Carrie would have been pregnant at this time, it would have been even more of a worry for the whole family. Whilst admitted, she was diagnosed with flu and pneumonia.

Captioning a photo of herself lying in her hospital bed, she penned: "I didn’t expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

She continued: "I was there nearly a week, and I’m still not recovered. It could take another few weeks until I feel like myself again. The reason for this post, though, is: 1) NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

Epic playroom

Carrie and Boris have an amazing playroom for their children

Carrie uses her Instagram feed to share snippets of family life and earlier this month her followers got to see a look inside her children's playroom.

Positioned on the ground floor with double doors looking out onto the garden, the room was brimming with fun toys for all ages.

Wilfred was riding a tall rocking horse at the time of the snap and a Hot Wheels racetrack, car mat, baby walker and giant stuffed toy giraffe were all visible in the snap.

The couple, who married in 2021, moved into Grade II-listed home Brightwell Manor, worth an estimated £3.8 million, in 2023 – and it looks glorious!