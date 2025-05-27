Al Roker 'could not be happier' as he shares family update in wake of heartache

Al Roker ended his emotional week surrounded by his loved ones. The Today meteorologist and his wife Deborah Roberts felt blessed to be with all of their children at a time when they were mourning a close friend.

Al took to Instagram with snapshots of themselves beaming with delight on the front porch of their country home with their son, Nick, daughters Leila and Courtney and their granddaughter.

"I could not be happier having all my kids together at home!! " he wrote alongside the cute photos. @ouichefroker @leilaroker @nickroker155 and my little Sky."

Fans called them a "beautiful family," and urged Al to make the most of his time with the special people in his life.

Death of a friend

The get-together couldn't have come at a better time as Al and Deborah mourn the death of Sheinelle Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh.

© Instagram Everyone is mourning the death of Sheinelle's husband

The Today host announced her husband had died at the age of 45 from an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share the "heartbreaking" news that was announced via Friday's installment of The Today Show. Today co-anchors including Al, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager gathered round the studio during the live broadcast to deliver the tragic update.

Paying tribute

© Today The Today team said their hearts were broken as they paid tribute to Uche

Later, Al penned a personal message on social media that read: "I could not bring myself to write these words. I knew this day was coming and yet, for someone, like our brother Uche Ojeh, husband of our dear sister @sheinelle_o , to be gone seems incomprehensible. But I will remember, his love for Sheinelle; his 3 beautiful children, his faith, his humor and his smile."

Deborah mirrored her husband's statement when she wrote: "Our hearts are broken this morning as we grieve with @sheinelle_o and her family. Her darling, Uche, was truly a ray of light. A loving husband, dad, son, brother and inspiring friend to so many. Together they were a dynamic life force. And a lot of fun.

They were married for 18 years

"His loss feels absolutely unfathomable. But his courage and strength remain a beacon for Al and me and all his colleagues.

"We hold Sheinelle, Kayin, Clara, Uche, Jr. and their entire family in our embrace of love and prayer."

Their three children

© Getty Images Sheinelle and her children thanks fans for their support

Uche and Sheinelle were married for 18 years. He is survived by Sheinelle and their three children Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Sheinelle reposted the tribute that was aired on The Today Show with the caption: "Thank you, for all of your love and support."