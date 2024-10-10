Tom Selleck's daughter shares positive update amid famous dad's 'frustrating' Blue Bloods exit

Tom Selleck may be battling through some unfinished business when it comes to his tenure on the CBS procedural drama Blue Bloods, but his daughter is making strong strides of her own.

Tom, 79, and his wife Jillie Mack share one daughter, Hannah Selleck, 35, who is, unlike her actor parents, a champion equestrian who continues to rack up wins and ribbons one after the other.

She went pro at the age of 10, an award-winning jumper in her junior career, and in her senior career, received titles like the United States Equestrian Federation Hunt Medal Finals Reserve Champion in 2007.

Most recently, Hannah took to her social media to share an update from the Silo Ridge Masters, a series of equestrian horse jumping competitions held in upstate New York over the first week of October.

Alongside her horse Rumpleteazer DF, Hannah took home two medals during the various competitions at play, kicking off the four-day event with a first place finish in the $2,000 Curamia Tequila 1.25m Jumpers category.

On October 5, she and Rumpleteazer then took 2nd place in the $10,000 Orvis 1.25m Jumper Classic. While she competed in several other contests over the next few days, she couldn't best her previous two finishes.

Hannah shared some images from her celebratory few days at Silo Ridge, posting some photos while riding Rumpleteazer and writing: "Rumple taking the win on day one in the speed at @siloridgemasters. Thank you Curamia Tequila for sponsoring this class."

Her followers reacted with encouraging comments like: "Congratulations Hannah to you and your awesome Steed!" and: "Bravo Hannah!" as well as: "Hannah and Rumple! Match made in Heaven!"

While Tom often prefers keeping his private life out of the spotlight, he shared in an interview with People earlier this year that his daughter's health scare as a child made him decide to take some time away from acting.

At the top of his game thanks to the success of Magnum P.I., he decided to pause from the late '80s to the early '90s when his daughter, who was still a child at the time, contracted and was hospitalized with viral pneumonia.

"I got off that train," he explained. The actor was slated to begin shooting for 1992's Christopher Columbus: The Discovery in Spain at the time, opposite Marlon Brando. "I had agreed to do the picture because Marlon Brando was in it."

"I missed all the rehearsal and everything. We got Hannah home, and then I went, but I didn't like that." He admitted that while the prospect of being on a set with Brando and developing a friendship with him was tempting, it wasn't worth leaving his family and ailing daughter behind.

"But it wasn't worth it. It was never going to be worth it," Tom recalled. "And I said, this is crazy. I quit Magnum really, to have a family, and now I'm jumping at every movie that comes along."