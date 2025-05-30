Justin Bieber's latest photo of baby Jack sparks concern among fans

Justin and Hailey Bieber have an army of dedicated followers behind them who are vocal about their love and care for their family, particularly since the superstar couple have become parents.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and the Rhode Beauty founder welcomed Jack last August, and, although they are careful never to show his face on social media, Justin's recent photos featuring his son have raised some eyebrows among fans.

Justin, 31, shared a series of photos on his Instagram, showing them making the most of the start of summer. The first picture showed little Jack on his doting dad Justin's shoulders.

© Instagram Justin Bieber shared new photos of his son Jack, whom he shares with his Hailey

Another photo showed the proud dad sitting on an outdoor sofa while Jack was lying next to him. Hailey didn't appear in the snaps, instead the 'Baby' hitmaker was joined by a group of pals for their fun day in the sun.

He wrote in the caption: "Gonna be a good summer."

However, some fans picked up on one photo showing Justin and a friend sharing a cigar, which prompted concern in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Don't smoke in front of your kid."

© Instagram The Grammy Award-winning singer and the Rhode Beauty founder welcomed Jack in August last year

None of the photos where a cigar was present showed Jack nearby, so there was no evidence to suggest Justin was smoking around his son. But another agreed with the sentiment regardless, writing: "Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack."

Others jumped to the father-of-one's defence, explaining that Jack wasn't present in those snaps specifically. Another agreed: "These judgemental comments are not the vibe."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey are first time parents

Justin Bieber's eventful week with wife Hailey

It's been an eventful time for Justin, and it's not the first time in recent days he's sparked some controversy online.

Last week, his wife Hailey graced the cover of American Vogue, and Justin took to Instagram to mark the milestone with a candid story about how a Vogue cover was, in fact, a sticking point of an argument between the husband and wife.

© FilmMagic Hailey Bieber recently graced the cover of Vogue

In a now-edited Instagram caption, Justin shared that he once told Hailey, whom he wed in 2018, that she would "never" make the cover of the iconic magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he said, adding: "For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even."

He concluded: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Justin has since edited his words to his wife Hailey View post on Instagram

After his efforts backfired in the comments, he edited the caption and replaced it with a series of emojis, including a man shrugging and a face holding back tears.

Meanwhile, Justin seemingly dusted off the debacle and appears to be unbothered by the criticism. A couple of days later, he thrilled fans when he jumped on stage at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, to perform during Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour show.

Justin and SZA surprised the crowd by singing their duet 'Snooze' and his live performance went down well with his 'Beliebers', who have been longing to see him on stage since he cancelled his tour in 2021.