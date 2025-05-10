Justin Bieber is a doting dad to baby Jack in 'emotional' new photos

Justin and Hailey Bieber are raising their son, Jack, away from the spotlight but, occasionally, the famous share insight into their life as first-time parents, and it seems they're totally hands-on.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 31, took to his Instagram on Friday to post some brand-new images of him doting on his son, who was born last August, and it's sparked an "emotional" reaction among his loyal fanbase.

Justin was seen watching his beloved ice hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, take on the Florida Panthers on TV at home with his nine-month-old son on his lap.

Sadly for Justin, his team lost so he wrote in the caption: "Before the heartbreak."

© Instagram Justin Bieber shared this photo while watching his beloved hockey team, Toronto Maple Leafs, play a tense game with his son, Jack Blues, on his lap

But the doting dad no doubt enjoyed watching the game with his little one all the same, and fans were left feeling "emotional" at Justin adorably including his son in one of his passions.

One person said in the comment section: "This make me emotional because we literally watched him grow up and his love for the maple leafs [sic] never went away and he's now going to watch his son grow up and put him on his favorite things."

Another said: "His little feet and little hands. I can't.. he's the cutest." A third then wrote: "Father and son watching sports together," followed by a crying-face emoji.

© Instagram The Grammy Award-winning singer never show Jack's face online to protect his privacy

Justin and Hailey's hands-on parenting away from spotlight

Justin and Hailey, who legally wed in 2018 before tying the knot again in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina a year later, are evidently relishing in parenthood and are keen to be hands-on with little Jack.

But the couple are also extremely protective of their son's privacy. Despite sharing adorable photos from time-to-time, the pair are strict on never revealing Jack's face on social media.

© Getty Images The famous couple, who wed in 2018, are choosing to raise their son away from the spotlight

Even when the super famous couple step out in public with Jack, they make sure his face is covered from paparazzi, so it's clear that they're keen to raise a family away from the spotlight as much as possible.

It's something that the Rhode Beauty founder, 29, has discussed in the past. Before she got pregnant, Hailey spoke about the prospect of her and Justin welcoming kids – something they have always been vocal about wanting – in a 2023 interview with GQ.

© AFP via Getty Images The Rhode Beauty founder and model gave birth in August 2024

Despite their high levels of fame, Hailey was insistent about protecting their prospective children's privacy, especially given she grew up living a relatively normal life despite being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

That being said, Hailey knew that it would be difficult. GQ reporter, Eileen Cartter, stated in the piece that the model had been adamant she wanted to raise her family away from the public, but now concedes that the spotlight is "probably totally unavoidable."