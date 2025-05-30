Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson publicly 'shames' 9-year-old son: 'He's gonna hate me'
kelly clarkson and son remington at 2024 grammys© Getty Images

The singer shares two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson isn't winning any brownie points with her son, Remington, after she practiced some tough love on her talk show on Thursday.

The 43-year-old admitted that the nine-year-old was going to "hate" her after she publicly "shamed" him for not brushing his teeth.

Parenting tips

Kelly was swapping parenting tips with guest Jessica Biel when she revealed she struggles more with her son, affectionately called Remy, than she does with her daughter, River Rose, 10.

"So, I have a boy and a girl. And my boy and I have a real hard time," Kelly began, seemingly having an internal battle with herself before admitting: "He's gonna hate me saying this, I don't care, because maybe it'll shame him into doing it."

kelly clarkson son grammys 2024© Getty Images
Kelly publicly 'shamed' her son for not brushing his teeth

She then revealed: "But he just refuses to brush his teeth."

Kelly admitted that the only way she can get Remy to remember his oral hygiene is make brushing his teeth "fun".

"It's like a thing," she continued. "And so finally, I was like, 'Hey, let's make a fun thing of it.' So I was in the shower, I'm like, 'Just take your toothbrush and your toothpaste in the shower. You can be messy. You can do whatever.'

kelly clarkson arm around two children hollywood walk of fame © Getty Images
Kelly said she struggles more with Remy than she does River Rose

"So that works," the Grammy winner added. "So now he's brushing his teeth… I don't know what it's about boys. They don't wanna brush.

"My girl is always like, 'Oh yeah, of course, I did that.' Like I'm an idiot that I asked her. And then my son, he's just like, 'Yeah, I totally did.' And I'm like, 'You're lying. Let me smell your breath.'"

NYC move

Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River © Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G
Kelly needed a 'fresh start' for her and her kids

Kelly and her kids moved to NYC in 2023 and are now loving life in the city after the singer admitted she needed a "fresh start" following her split from Remy and River Rose's father, Brandon Blackstock.

Speaking at the time about her cross-country move, Kelly told USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

She added: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP068 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images
Kelly now loves her life in NYC

"I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'

"I feel like a weight has lifted," she added. "That move was very needed."

Kelly recently revealed that she has plans to take some time off in the summer to spend quality time with her two children during the school holidays. 

Summer plans

kelly clarkson kids© Instagram
Kelly plans to take her kids on an adventure this summer

"I do have some money saved aside, and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer," she shared in a Q&A on Instagram. 

"I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. 

"Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."

