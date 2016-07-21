Reese Witherspoon embarks on a journey to remember with eldest son Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and her eldest son Deacon Phillippe are getting back to nature on the journey of a lifetime. The 40-year-old actress and Deacon, 12, are in British Columbia and have been horse riding, making s'mores – and even got up close and personal with some bears!

Documenting their trip on social media, the Legally Blonde star started the holiday with an obligatory airport selfie. She wrote: "And we're off. Our adventure into the wilderness begins! #HikingTrip #HereWeGo."

Reese Witherspoon was quick to make friends with a beautiful brown horse

In 2014 Reese starred in and produced the movie Wild, in which she played a recent divorcee who embarks on a hiking journey of self-discovery and healing, and it appears her experience inspired her to attempt a similar voyage in real life.

Revealing she and Deacon quickly made friends with some beautiful brown horses, Reese posted a video of their beautiful green surrounded and added: "That first step into nature. Who else out there is hiking and exploring the world? Share your adventures, or favourite nature quotes, as I share mine. Embark on this adventure with me by using #StayWILD."

After a long day hiking through the woods, Reese and Deacon bedded down for the night in a comfortable-looking white tent – complete with its own decking! And they may be attempting to reconnect with the world, but that didn't stop them from tucking into a meal of crab and mashed potato.

She shared their stunning views from an Alpine glacier

Deacon and his sister Ava, 16, are Reese's children from her marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe. She and husband Jim Toth are also parents to three-year-old son Tennessee.

While Reese and Deacon enjoyed their adorable mother and son bonding time, Ava revealed she was having a very different experience back home. She shared a picture of a laundry room wall on which someone had scrawled: "Dryer ate my quarters." Ava added: "Laundry life."