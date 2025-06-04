Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Armie Hammer reunites with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and two children for very rare family photo
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attend the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys for Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The Call Me By Your Name actor is also planning a comeback to film

Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
Despite their acrimonious separation in 2020 and the lengthy divorce proceedings that followed, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers seem to be on great terms now.

Armie, 38, and Elizabeth, 42, tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed two children together before announcing their separation in 2020. Things became fraught when allegations of abuse and sexually-charged messages from the actor were released in early 2021.

The actor took a break from the spotlight and moved to the Cayman Islands to be closer to his ex-wife and their kids, daughter Harper, 10, and son Ford, seven. He has since returned to Los Angeles and is planning an acting comeback with the upcoming western Frontier Crucible.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers attend the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Armie and Elizabeth are now on good terms, five years after their separation

The TV personality and BIRD Bakery founder took to her Instagram Stories to share a celebratory photo from Ford's move-up to the 2nd grade, flanked by his sister and both his parents.

"Happy 2nd grade step-up, FORDY BOY," she wrote alongside a photo of him holding his certificate and their pet dog, plus the family-of-four embracing each other while hiding key details of the certificate.

Even with their very public divorce, plus the media turmoil that followed, Elizabeth shared during a recent appearance on TODAY's Fourth Hour that the exes had reached an understanding as co-parents and had become a close family unit.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers and their children Ford and Harper pose for a photo celebrating the former's move up to 2nd grade, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The exes supported their son as he moved up to the 2nd grade

"They're amazing. We're amazing. I think we've never been stronger as a family," she said, relating her experience back to the show she was promoting, Toxic. "This show touches on domestic violence, it touches on really unhealthy patterns. For me, I just experienced betrayal."

"But in that process, I really learned so much about patterns and how, really, it comes down to parenting. It comes down to humanity and psychology and all of those interesting things."

Elizabeth did resist the term "co-parenting" to describe their relationship, highlighting that while their divorce did result in "trauma," they were simply being present for their kids as one unit.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers and their son Ford pose for a photo during a family Easter celebration, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Armie recently also joined his family for an Easter celebration

"I don't love that word co-parenting, right?" she explained. "I think we're just parents and everyone is just parenting as well as they can with what they have. Our family is, again, so strong and better than ever." 

"But for me, divorce in itself is just trauma. Nobody wants to inflict trauma on their children. We bring these little angels into the world," she continued, also adding that she had done her homework on parenting with exes and, as a result, considered being called an "incredible mom" the highest form of praise.

Armie Hammer, Ford Armand Douglas Hammer, "Elsa," Harper Grace Hammer, and Elizabeth Chambers pose for portrait at 2019 Disney On Ice "Mickey's Search Party" at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
"I think we're just parents and everyone is just parenting as well as they can with what they have."

"We have one chance to do it right, so when I made the decision to leave my marriage, I really took that seriously," Elizabeth added. "I spoke to every family separation therapist from the Upper East Side to Denmark to Russia."

"You know, they don't know me. They don't know my family, but I just wanted to gather as much information as possible so I could minimize the trauma. It's about the kids. It's not about us. It's not about our ego. It's not about anything else. There's gonna be no growth if we're angry or not forgiving."

