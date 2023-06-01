Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers: all about her new boyfriend and TV series on 'toxic relationships'

Armie Hammer's ex-wife is moving past her 'toxic relationship era' and onto both a new romance and new business ventures

As Los Angeles prosecutors announced Wednesday evening that Armie Hammer would not be facing charges following a lengthy sexual assault investigation, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is still moving on.

In the wake of Armie's sexual assault accusations and public demise – during which his alleged cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes were exposed – the actor and the bakery owner divorced in 2020, after ten years of marriage. Together they shared daughter Harper, eight, and son Ford, six.

While Elizabeth largely laid low in the years following the first accusations, which first came from a woman identified as Effie back in 2017, earlier this year in February, she gave an update on her new, post-Armie life.

WATCH: New documentary looks into the accusations against Armie Hammer

MORE: Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, shares loved-up photos with new boyfriend

"I'm in love," she confessed to Elle Magazine, adding that she had left the toxic relationship era behind — and that she is neither the man she married nor defined by his actions.

"The last thing I ever want to do is let someone else's actions, which have nothing to do with me, make me angry," she said, adding: "It's not going to help me, and it's not going to help anyone around me."

MORE: House of Hammer: where is Armie Hammer now?

She is now in a new relationship with physio and wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec, who is originally from Lithuania, and like Elizabeth and her two kids, also lives in the Cayman Islands.

At the end of last year, answering questions from fans on Instagram, when asked how her boyfriend was, she said: "He's the cutest and makes me very happy," revealing that at the time she was away visiting his family in Europe.

MORE: Armie Hammer breaks silence after quitting Jennifer Lopez movie

MORE: Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer star in The Man From U.N.C.L.E: trailer

She has since defined her new era in life as one where she's "not taking any bull [expletive] from anyone," and declared: "You stand up for what you deserve, for what you know is right."

© Getty Armie and Elizabeth were married for ten years

Aside from her new relationship, and her two kids, she is focusing her efforts on her bakery, Bird, which she first opened in San Antonio, in 2012, one block from Circle Street, where she was born. It follows in the footsteps of her grandmother Maureen, who ran a catering business in the same Texas city, plus her mother Judy's, who owned one of the city's first natural-food stores.

© Getty The former couples' kids are ten and eight

She is also working on her first cookbook, making appearances on both the Food Network and the Today Show, plus, opening the very first international location of Bird, in the Cayman Islands; when announcing the news earlier this month via Forbes, she described the venue as "a perfect little jewel box."

Finally, and maybe most fittingly, Elizabeth is also working on an unscripted television series with true crime channel Investigation Discovery, where she'll host a show on "toxic relationships" according to Deadline.

© Instagram Elizabeth relocated to the Cayman Islands

© Instagram Armie resurfaced on Instagram following the Los Angeles court decision

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.