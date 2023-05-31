Armie Hammer breaks silence after sexual assault charges dropped by LA courts

Armie Hammer has broken his silence to thank the people who "helped me get through this time" after Los Angeles' District Attorney dropped sexual assault charges against the actor.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," Hammer, 37, shared in a statement on social media on Wednesday May 31.

"I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

"I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards," he captioned the post.

The D.A.’s office said it could not prove rape allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, in part due to the “complexity of the relationship” between Hammer and the accuser, previously identified as someone named Effie when she first made the accusations on Instagram.

Effie reported the father-of-two to the police in February 2021, accusing him of being physically abusive during an on-and-off relationship that spanned four years. She also alleged he had violently raped her in 2017.

Hammer denied all the allegations.

"In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” the office said in a statement.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt… Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. After Effie's claims, other women also made accusations against the Social Network star, with many claiming cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes that were not consensual.

The 36-year-old's career took a huge hit, and he was dropped by his agency, WME, and let go from all TV and film projects he had boarded.

The actor and wife Elizabeth Chambers split in July 2020 after ten years of marriage. The pair share two children together – daughter Harper, eight, and a six-year-old son Ford.

They announced their separation on their respective Instagram accounts, at the time writing: "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

