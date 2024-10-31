Armie Hammer shocks with first movie role announcement since career-ending allegations

Armie Hammer has confirmed his return to acting over three years after he was accused of sexual misconduct. The actor, who previously starred in movies including Call Me By Your Name and Death on the Nile, revealed that he would be returning in a western movie titled Frontier Crucible.

Sharing a photo of himself holding the film script, which is an adaptation of the 1961 novel Desert Stake-Out and is set to begin production in November, the 38-year-old captioned the post: "Back in the saddle."

Travis Mills is set to direct the project, which also stars Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Eli Brown and Eddie Spears. The role is Armie's first since he was accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by three woman. The actor vehemently denied the reports at the time, and was ultimately not charged by the Los Angeles Country District Attorney.

During the controversy, he split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers after ten years of marriage. The pair share two children together – daughter Harper, nine, and a seven-year-old son Ford.



Armie opened up about the accusations on Piers Morgan Uncensored back in July, discussing how he had lost roles following the scandel - which included allegations from an ex-partner, as well as series of graphic messages being leaked onto the internet that saw Armie claim to be a cannibal.

Armie Hammer shared a series of Instagram posts

He said: "I was thrown into this fire that was burning its way through the industry. In some ways, the genesis of the movement is pivotal and vital and healthy. I think what it started to become, is not. It became a witch hunt, it felt like where, you know, people were getting thrown into this fire, and sometimes by people who were throwing them into the fire with good intentions, and sometimes by people who were throwing people into the fire to save themselves.

"But I don't think they realised that every single person who was thrown into the fire was just fuel for the fire, and the fire was just going to get bigger and bigger and bigger until it burned everybody. I couldn't get jobs outside of Hollywood. I applied for multiple jobs while living in the Cayman Islands. I applied to be a timeshare salesman. I applied to be a drama teacher. I applied to be a real estate agent.

Armie Hammer spoke about his new movie role

"And, you know, each time the letter we got back from the government, an official Caymanian government letter said, 'Due to issues of character, we do not think it is in the best interests of the community for this person to be admitted to the Cayman Islands'."

This isn't Armie's only project, as he announced a new podcast titled Armie HammerTime, which he claimed is the "chronicling of putting my life back together". Speaking on Instagram Stories, he said: "Some of you are going to love this, and some of you are going to [expletive] hate it. The original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don’t. So, teach me what that one thing is."