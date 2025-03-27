Inside NFL's Russell Wilson and Ciara's multi-million property portfolio – from their lakefront estate to their Colorado mansion

With their immense combined net worth, Ciara and Russell Wilson have built an impressive real estate portfolio over the years. Given that the star-studded couple are constantly on the move due to their busy schedules, it is unsurprising they own a slew of properties in Washington, California, Denver, and Pittsburgh.

The NFL star has an estimated net worth of $165 million and currently plays for the New York Giants. Despite their demanding careers, the couple have acquired homes in multiple locations to facilitate spending more time together. In an interview with GQ in 2021, the quarterback said: "Every morning we wake up together, it’s a blessing."

© Getty Images The couple have an impressive property portfolio

Ciara added: "I’m such a homebody."

The couple met back at a basketball game back in 2015 and enjoyed a whirlwind romance as they tied the knot a few years later in July 2016. The pair ushered in their vowels in a stunning English castle, with Ciara gracing the ceremony in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown.

The singer and sportsman have three children – they welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017, son Win Harrison in July 2020, and daughter Amora Princess in December

© Getty Images The couple have three children

Hello! takes a look at the couple's eye-watering property collection, where they continue to raise their kids.

Cherry Hills Village

Following his move from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in 2022, Russel purchased his most expensive property to date. The couple acquired a 11,000-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, for a reported $25 million.

The European-inspired haven boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a detached nine-car garage. The dining room is decked with sleek wood panelling while the exterior is adorned with a timeless stone design. The house also features a screening room, an indoor pool, a basketball court, and a cosy outdoor fireplace.

The couple sold their sprawling home in March last year following the athlete's move from the Broncos to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a $3.5 million loss.

Lakefront estate in Bellevue

Once Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, the couple purchased two parcels of land for an estimated total of $13.4 million. The first parcel was acquired for $6.7 million in 2015 prior to their lavish wedding while the second was snapped up in 2019.

The 1.89-acre estate is set on the idyllic grounds of Lake Washington and features 270 feet of lakefront access, a private beach, a three-slip doc, and serene views of the Seattle skyline. The interiors boast six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theatre, a recording studio and a 11,104 square foot gym.

The couple were sure to make some luxe changes to the reserve as they added a three-story elevator, a gazebo, and a treehouse for their children. The home is adorned with crystal chandeliers and a grand spiral staircase accented with iron railings that looks over the marble flooring.

However, following the athlete's move to Denver, the couple sold the lot for a total of $31 million.

San Diego abode

Wilson owns a stunning pad that is a stone's throw from San Diego in Rancho Santa Fe. The home is situated across eight acres and was originally built as an equestrian estate. The family transformed the horse arena into an incredible football field nestled between towering palm trees. In 2021, the couple called San Diego their "home away from home".

Los Angeles and Mexico

According to reports, the family also own mansions in Los Angeles and Mexico that are used for business and familial purposes.