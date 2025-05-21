Vanessa Bryant shares joyful family news 5 years after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's deaths

Vanessa Bryant hasn't had an easy few years. Since losing her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020, she's carried on with strength, grace, and a fierce dedication to their family's legacy. And over the weekend, she had something beautiful to celebrate: her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant's graduation from the University of Southern California.

Natalia, 21, received her degree from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and graduated cum laude. The milestone was deeply emotional for the family. Natalia wore a custom stole embroidered with the words: "Thank you mom and dad," a touching tribute to Kobe and Vanessa, who always championed her dreams.

The mom-of-four marked the moment with a celebratory Instagram post that simply reads, "Legacy." Her posts drew love from across the celebrity world. "I am beyond proud of you, beautiful @nataliabryant," wrote Tina Knowles. "Vanessa I saw the love that you poured into your daughter. You did a great Job." Watch the celebration post below.

© Instagram Natalia graduated with honors from USC

Natalia's own post from the ceremony was met with an outpouring of support, a reflection of how many people have watched her grow up and witness the family's journey through grief and healing.

Michael B. Jordan commented: "Congratulations!! World is yours!!" while Ciara, a longtime friend of the Bryant family, wrote: "Gooo Nani Boo! So incredibly proud of you!!"

© Getty Images Vanessa and Natalia have a strong bond

Since Kobe and Gigi's death, Vanessa has been candid about what it means to show up for her daughters amid unimaginable pain. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, she said: "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward…Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Vanessa and Kobe were married for nearly 20 years, and together they shared four daughters, Natalia, Bianka, 7, and Capri, who was just seven months old when her father and sister passed.

© WireImage Natalia on the red carpet

With a true mamba mentality, Natalia didn't rest long after walking the stage. Days after her graduation, she joined Vanessa and L.A. County Parks to unveil a new Kobe and Gianna Bryant basketball court in Los Angeles.

© Instagram Natalia honors her dad's legacy

"This isn't just a court," Vanessa wrote. "It's a new home for young athletes to grow and perfect their games using their mamba mentality while they play Gigi's way."

The court is one of several initiatives the family has championed to honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy through youth sports. This weekend wasn't just a graduation, it was a full circle moment. One that celebrated resilience, honored memory, and showed that the Bryant legacy is in strong, steady hands.