Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrate milestone moment for baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright regularly dote on their baby girl, Palma, who they welcomed back in March, and the family have now reached a major milestone.

On Thursday, Michelle revealed that the family were enjoying a trip to Spain where they were staying in a family-friendly hotel. The actress shared several lavish shots, which gave us plenty of holiday envy, as she showed off her stunning views, which included lush forestry, infinity pools and gorgeous sunsets.

Although Michelle didn't share any photos of her little girl, she did reveal that the tot had joined her, sharing a photo of Palma's cute outfit. "Loving hanging Palma's outfit up like this every night before we went out," she captioned a photo.

© Instagram Michelle made sure Palma was dressed sweetly

The mother-of-one also showed off some of her glam outfits, including a slinky yellow dress. "Wore my latest @veryuk collection every night on holiday," she wrote. "Which was perfect because my holiday packing was already done months ago."

© Instagram The star looked gorgeous on her trip away

Recent holidays

While Mark and Michelle's trip marked the first time that little Palma had been out of the country, this wasn't the first holiday that the tot has enjoyed.

Back in April, Mark uploaded a series of clips, including a sweet video that showed Michelle cradling her little girl as they toured a marble-splashed atrium inside a swanky London hotel.

© Instagram The couple have treated their girl to several breaks

While the couple ensured that their baby girl's face was concealed from view, Palma's tiny hand was visible towards the start of the clip.

Mark, who was seen holding a baby carrycot, later panned the camera to reveal an array of personalised touches, including a bouquet of pink flowers, a fluffy toy rabbit complete with a hot pink ribbon inscribed with 'Palma Wright', and a quartet of family photos.

© Instagram Sweet treats have sometimes been left for the young girl

Mark also exclusively teased to HELLO! that he would love to take his young girl to Mallorca one day. "It's a beautiful place with a lot of meaning, it would be a lovely trip, we love it there."

Welcoming Palma

The pair, who have been married since 2015, announced their little one's arrival on Instagram, opting to post a touching snapshot that showed them holding their newborn's hand.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle dote on their baby girl

They wrote in their caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."