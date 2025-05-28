Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's big life changes since welcoming baby Palma

Mark Wight and Michelle Keegan are relishing their new life as a family of three.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child together – a daughter called Palma - earlier in March.

They made the joyous family announcement over on social media, opting to share an adorable black-and-white newborn snapshot, alongside a caption which read: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25".

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle welcomed their daughter in March

While the pair tend to keep their family life under wraps, Mark and Michelle have occasionally spoken about parenthood, sharing a glimpse into their future plans, while also revealing how their lives have changed dramatically.

Michelle on taking time off

Prior to giving birth, Michelle sat down for a candid chat with Grazia. Offering a sneak peek inside her plans post birth, the Brassic actress told the publication: "I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum."

© Instagram Michelle has shared a handful of sweet updates featuring her daughter

She continued: "I'm never normally at home in the summer, I've always been away working, so I can't wait."

Mark on becoming a father

Former TOWIE star Mark, 38, has been vocal about becoming a father. When he returned to Heart Radio, he told his co-star Olly Murs: "Mate, it's actually hard to put it into words. I'll start by saying it's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

© Instagram Mark has gushed about fatherhood

Recalling the emotional moment he held Palma in his hands for the first time, Mark went on to say: "It gets me emotional now thinking about it, everything else goes out the window and it's made me realise what life is all about."

Later in March, Mark spoke about the realities of looking after a newborn. Whilst chatting about how tiring it can be to sort through clothes, Mark interjected: "Lisa, I'm going to go back to what you just said there, it's very tiring sorting your clothes in your room – don't talk to me about tired right now.

© Intagram The TV star is a doting dad to Palma

"Because Palma, my little baby, is making me extremely tired. I turned up this morning and Olly went 'You look shattered'."

Touching on some of the highlights, the father-of-one later added: "It is the best thing ever. It is the best thing ever. Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2am, nightmare."

Mark and Michelle's love story

© Getty Images The pair exchanged vows in 2015

Mark and Michelle first crossed paths while on separate holidays in Dubai. The pair later confirming their romance at the 2013 National Television Awards, and went on to tie the knot in May 2015 at Bury St. Edmunds.

They are now raising their family in a stunning mansion in Essex, complete with a rambling garden, a sauna and an outdoor swimming pool.