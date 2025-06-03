Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma's tiny toes are so precious in new photo

Actress Michelle Keegan is wrapped up in a baby bubble with her husband Mark Wright and their baby daughter, Palma.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Brassic star uploaded a new black-and-white snapshot that showed her little girl seemingly resting on a sofa. While the mother-of-one made sure to conceal her daughter's face from view, she did capture Palma's teeny toes in all their squishy glory.

In her caption, she wrote: "Yep… my toes."

Loved-up couple Mark and Michelle welcomed their bundle of joy into the world back in March. In a post shared to announce her arrival, the pair wrote on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25".

© Instagram Mark and Michelle welcomed Palma in March

While Mark and Michelle have close ties to Palma de Mallorca, former TOWIE star Mark has since revealed that their child's name has not been inspired by the sunny Spanish destination.

During an appearance on This Morning, Mark, 38, said: "That's what the papers say. We just love the name, Palmer, with an 'E-R'. And then we just liked putting an 'A' on it, which is like the way it reads. So yeah, we just love the name, really."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on 6 March

Shortly after Palma's arrival into the world, Mark gushed about his new role as a father. Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show, the father-of-one said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

He was also quick to praise his wife, whom he described as a "superhuman". In a loving tribute, he remarked: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

© Shutterstock Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

Mark continued: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect that I already had and what women had to go through."

Overcome with emotion, he concluded by adding: "It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time; we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."

Mark and Michelle's family home

© Instagram The couple have built their dream home in Essex

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are raising their little daughter in a stunning Essex mansion which they built from scratch after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020.

Their swoon-worthy home boasts an impressive home gym, a huge outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a private bar.