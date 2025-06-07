Tom Hiddleston and famous wife expecting second baby, see the gorgeous pictures

Tom Hiddleston is going to be a father again! The Marvel actor was joined by his wife Zawe Ashton on the red carpet of his new film The Life of Chuck who proudly displayed her baby bump in a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead dress.

Tom and Zawe posed together on the red carpet for the closing of the SXSW festival in London, where they were all smiles

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Tom and Zawe attend the UK Premiere of The Life Of Chuck

Zawe wore the stunning sleevless dress in a sky-blue silk crepe with vertical frill detailing, and a matching cape.

Tom and Zawe met in 2019 after starring together in the stage production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal on Broadway. They struck up a romance but kept it private until 2021 when they became engaged.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tom and Zawe are expecting their second baby

At the 2022 BAFTAs Zawe showed off a stunning oval cut engagement ring, and later that year in June she made an appearance at a screening in New York which saw her confirm that they were expecting their first child.

They welcomed their baby in October 2022; director Mike Flanagan confirmed in June 2025 that Tom had a son although his name has not been revealed.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Tom and Zawe are married

Zawe's decision to wear British designer Emilia to the red carpet is not a surprise though, as they have been good friends for years.

"I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed," Zawe told Vogue UK, who also confirmed reports that Zawe and Tom had tied the knot.

"[But] I think that every time you step onto a red carpet, there’s a really unique opportunity to express your authentic self, your individuality, your creativity, and celebrate where you are at that moment."

© WireImage Zaww wore an Emilia Wickstead dress

"We met years ago at the British Fashion Awards when she dressed me and we attended together," she continued of her friendship with Emilia, a designer also loved by Princess Kate.

"We had the most fabulous night and instantly felt like kindred spirits. We aligned so much on fashion and womanhood, and I’ve always loved her designs. They embody a seamless blend of classic and contemporary, and she’s also just an incredible craftsperson. You feel the level of detail that goes into every piece when you wear them."

"Dressing Zawe is always a joy, but this moment feels especially meaningful and full circle," Emilia added, speaking of the opportunity to be involved in the announcement.

"Zawe wore a soft pink gown from us during her last pregnancy—quietly glowing, with a little secret only she knew. Now, to celebrate her second in this beautiful blue from our pre-fall collection, and to share it with the world, feels like a sweet continuation of that story. I’m so honored to be part of it. Zawe is also such a vibrant, clever and special friend and muse of the brand—she’s been wearing Emilia Wickstead for years, and I love being part of her journey."