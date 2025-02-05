Priyanka Chopra reveals wardrobe malfunction on wedding day to Nick Jonas

When it comes to going all out for your wedding day, Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate poster girl. While many brides stress over finding the perfect wedding dress, the Love Again actress turned heads with not one, but twelve stunning gowns throughout her wedding celebrations – each more iconic than the last.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, tied the knot with a lavish Indian wedding back in December 2018, which featured exclusively in HELLO!. Following a whirlwind seven-month relationship, the couple ushered in their nuptials at the five-star Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding was split into two, with a Christian ceremony occurring on the Saturday followed by a Hindu ceremony on the Sunday.

The star-studded wedding oozed glitz with four reception parties, a 18-foot cake, a slew of Sangeet performances, and a 75-foot Ralph Lauren veil. However, it seems not everything went to plan on the big day as the Bollywood beauty encountered an outfit malfunction ahead of gracing down the aisle.

During the first ceremony, Priyanka stunned in an ethereal custom Ralph Lauren gown. The garment, which featured long, scalloped sleeves, a high-neck collar, and a sheer bodice, took 1,826 hours to complete. The look was hand embroidered with floral and scroll motifs and adorned with lace-effect tulle appliqués. Mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals were intricately embellished over the entire dress.

Priyanka layered a strapless column dress crafted from over two million mother of pearl sequins underneath the jaw-dropping garment. The dazzling look was completed with a 75 foot long tulle veil that required over six guests to help guide down the aisle.

However, in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the star revealed the awkward fault she faced with her grand headpiece. "His [Nick] idea was to have a 100-foot veil," shared Priyanka.

"I said 50, and we compromised with 75. The veil was stitched on to my head and I had to look graceful while tugging [it]. I got stuck at one point and six people from the atelier had to come and unstick it…But when I walked out, it was perfect. My neck muscles were on my side."

Despite the mishap, the 42-year-old still credited the big day as "beautiful". "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

She added: "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

To add a touch of subtle personalization, the wedding dress featured eight words in hand-stitched embroidery. The words and phrases included, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love.

Priyanka also revealed to HELLO! why she chose the American fashion house as her designer. She said: "For the western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers.

"But ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they're so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece - I was blown. Then when we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day... and I said yes to the dress."