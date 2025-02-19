Paris Hilton in disbelief as son Phoenix, 2, curses unexpectedly in new video

Paris Hilton was left in disbelief when she heard her two-year-old son, Phoenix repeatedly drop the F-bomb.

The 44-year-old was enjoying a sweet moment with her firstborn in a kitchen while he munched on some fruit, but she was left open-mouthed when he revealed the naughty new word he'd learned.

In the clip shared on TikTok, Paris is sitting in a chair leaning her forehead against her son's head when he suddenly curses, causing his mom to lean back in shock before she starts laughing.

Talking to someone off-camera, she says: "Did you just hear that?" She then asks Phoenix: "What did you just say?" before he repeats the cuss word again.

Seeing his mom's stunned reaction appeared to appeal to Phoenix because he dropped the F-bomb a total of four times!

Writing over the video, Paris admitted she couldn't "hold it together", adding: "How do you not laugh at this?"

© Instagram Paris was shocked by Phoenix using a cuss word

Captioning the clip, she penned: "I know I shouldn't laugh but I can't help it! Toddlers are actually little comedians."

Paris' followers found the moment endearing, with one commenting: "The way he looks at you after saying it. He is your mini-me." A second said: "The first time they curse is definitely the funniest."

© Instagram Paris couldn't stop laughing as Phoenix dropped the F-bomb

A third added: "It's a toddler's rite of passage." Another commented: "This is exactly how I picture Paris Hilton days, haha I'm here for it."

The candid family moment comes after Paris, her husband Carter Reum, and their two kids, including daughter London, lost their home in Malibu after it was destroyed by the wildfires in January.

© Instagram Paris and Carter share daughter London and son Phoenix

After their house burned down, Paris shared an emotional Instagram post, writing: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

© Instagram Paris' Malibu home was destroyed in the LA wildfires

"It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

Paris continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.

© Instagram Paris' Malibu home is now ash and rubble

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

She concluded: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."