Julianne Hough details her journey to motherhood in 'vulnerable' video — watch

Julianne Hough is getting candid about her journey towards becoming a mom.

Though as of late last year, the Dancing with the Stars host has not been publicly dating anyone — she was previously married to former hockey player Brooks Laich from 2017 to 2022 — she is looking ahead and preparing for when it's time for her to start a family of her own.

Part of preparing is freezing her eggs, and the Safe Haven actress shared insight into her journey in the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Julianne Hough shares glimpse into egg freezing process

"I just want to take a moment to say thank you to Dr. Carolyn Alexander and the incredible team at SCRC. Navigating fertility is never simple, especially with endometriosis and my own personal timeline and hopes around having children… but with them, I've always felt safe, supported, and fully informed," she then shared.

She continued: "This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it's not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly. But I've realized how important it is to open up about these things. Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors' offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It's one of the most vulnerable experiences… physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally."

"If sharing just a small piece of my journey helps someone feel less alone, or inspires them to ask questions and explore what's right for them, then I feel like it's worth it. I truly couldn't be more grateful for this team who's been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017… they've been like family ever since."