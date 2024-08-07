Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julianne Hough hints at conflict with brother Derek — and the 'tragic' moment that repaired their relationship
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough at the BAFTA Tea Party held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Julianne Hough hints at conflict with brother Derek — and the 'tragic' moment that helped their relationship

The Everything We Never Knew author works on Dancing with the Stars with her brother

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough rose to stardom simultaneously, and while they've certainly explored their individual ventures, their professional dancing careers have always bonded them, both personally and in the public eye.

It all came full circle last year, when the Footloose actress joined her brother, longtime judge of Dancing with the Stars, as a co-host on the show, but that's not to say they haven't had their differences, and even some tense competition.

Nonetheless, a life-or-death situation can quickly prompt a "clean slate," and that's just what the siblings experienced earlier this year.

Julianne, speaking with People, opened up about how Derek's wife Hayley Erbert's health scare last year — she underwent an emergency craniectomy and was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma — was a turning point for her relationship with her brother.

"Something happens and it just is like a clean slate," she said, noting: "Especially with what just happened with Derek and Hayley, there could have been little things just kind of looming or lingering in the background, but when you're left with life-or-death situations, nothing else matters." 

She added: "Whatever little things of competition there are or whatever it might be, those things just go away."

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough perform at the 'Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour' at Radio City Music Hall on May 6, 2017 in New York City.© Getty
Julianne and Derek came into the spotlight together

Julianne noted that she and her family have had differences when it comes to "beliefs or understandings of things," but at the end of the day, "when something tragic happens or something really hard or something where somebody needs you ... It makes you realize that as humans, as people on this planet, we really do care so much."

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough wred carpet© Getty
Hayley and Derek exchanged vows in August 2023

She further shared: "I am so blessed to have the family that I have, even when we're not all on the same page, when we don't sometimes have the same beliefs or understandings of things."

Photo shared by Derek Hough on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day 2024, of his wife Hayley Erbert with some of their dogs and cats© Instagram
Hayley's health scare happened at the end of 2023

Because of that, she said, "sometimes you do the thing that hurts the most, which is remove yourself because you're trying to protect yourself," however she maintained: "The thing that hurts the most is when we're not connected."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Premiere - 3201" - A new star-studded cast of celebrities and their pro partners hit the dance floor for the first time to perform a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango. The season premiere will also feature a dazzling opening number to "Levitating" by Dua Lipa. CARRIE ANN INABA, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty
The siblings work on DWTS together

"Our family is like any other family. We have our situations and our [expletive], but our deepest desire is to connect. And I think we all really have a strong desire to make that happen."

Derek and Julianne Hough's family photo during a memorial for their grandfather© Instagram
They come from a big family

"Just in general in life, when things happen, people want to come together," she reiterated, adding: "And I think that we're so inundated with people fighting against each other that we have to remember that I think the goodness in humanity is that we do want to show up for each other."

Julianne and Derek were born in Orem, Utah to parents Bruce and Marianne Hough. They are two of five children, and were raised Mormon.

