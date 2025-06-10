Cher makes heartbreaking admission about late mom on 99th birthday

Cher has penned an emotional tribute to her late mother, Georgia Holt, in honor of what would have been her 99th birthday.

The "Believe" singer took to X on Monday to mark the occasion, and while it has been almost three years since Georgia's death, Cher made the heartbreaking admission that she sometimes "forgets" her mother is gone.

"Hey Mom Happy [Birth] Day. Sometimes I Talk 2 U,Need 2 Ask U a Question,Or I FORGET,& THINK,OH..GOTTA CALL MOM," she wrote.

We Both Know U Could Be a Little Off The Wall Sometimes, BUT MOM,I AM WHO I AM … BECAUSE OF U," she added.

© Getty Images Cher and her mom, Georgia Holt

Death

Georgia was an actress and singer known for her role on I Love Lucy. She died aged 96 in December 2022.

Cher announced her death on Twitter at the time, simply writing: "Mom is gone." Her death came just three months after she had been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Cher told fans at the time: "Sorry I've Been MIA. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Georgia died aged 96 in December 2022

Cher updated her followers the next day, revealing that her mom was now at home: "Home is the best medicine for her... she's getting better," she penned.

Cher was incredibly close to her mother, who encouraged her daughter to follow her into show business. Georgia shared Cher with her ex-husband, John Sarkisan.

The pair partnered up to duet on the single, "I'm Just Your Yesterday," for the re-release of Georgia's album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013.

© WireImage Cher and her mom were incredibly close

That same year, Cher executive-produced a Lifetime documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher, which was all about her mother's life.

Georgia was married and divorced six times, including twice to her first husband, Cher's father.

They first wed in 1946 but split a year later. John became Georgia's fifth husband nearly twenty years later in 1965, but they divorced again in 1966.

© FilmMagic Georgia had six husbands

"She married my dad twice, I don't know why," Cher previously said. "She told me she never loved him that much. She just said he was very convincing... I didn't meet him until I was 11."

Georgia next married actor John Southall, with whom she had a daughter, Georganne. She then wed real estate magnate Joseph Harper Collins, followed by Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere, and then Hamilton T Holt.

In her 2024 memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the singer claimed her mother's reason for divorcing Joseph was that he was "too wild in the bedroom" for her taste.

© Getty Images Cher collaborated with her late mom

All her marriages were short-lived until she met 21-year-old Craig Spencer when she was 50. The couple remained together until her death.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Georgia admitted she initially thought Craig was interested in her daughter, Georganne.

"Then I thought he wants to go with me because I am Cher's mother, or maybe he thinks I have money," she added. "Of course, it turns out it was me."