Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perelló 5 months pregnant with second child

Former tennis star Rafael Nadal is gearing up to welcome a second child with his wife Maria Francisca Perelló.

As reported by Semana and confirmed by ¡HOLA!, Mery, 36, is five months pregnant, with the pair set to welcome their new addition next summer.

© Fundacion Rafa Nadal The couple are expecting their second child together

The loved-up couple are already doting parents to a son called Rafael Junior whom they welcomed in October 2022.

Spanish publication Diario de Mallorca confirmed the news at the time, stating: "Both the mother and her baby, born at 37 weeks, are doing well. The birth took place in a private clinic on the island, where Mery had to remain under observation and complete rest in the last few weeks."

© Getty Images Maria Francisca Perello with her son Rafael Junior in 2024

While Rafa, 38, tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he did open up about becoming a father ahead of the arrival of his first son. "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," he previously told reporters.

"I'm not accustomed to discussing my private life. We live more calmly with a lower profile. I don't expect my life to change much because of it."

Rafael and Mery's love story

The couple met through Rafa’s younger sister and dated for 14 years before they went on to tie the knot in 2019. They exchanged vows in 2019 in front of around 250 guests at a 17th-century castle called Sa Fortaleza in northern Mallorca.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2019

On her big day, Mery looked every inch the beautiful bride in an elegant long-sleeved Rosa Clara dress which she later swapped for a halterneck design.

The pair are raising their family in a stunning home in Porto Cristo, complete with an impressive infinity pool, large windows and multiple terraces.

Their property portfolio also includes a swanky $2 million beach house in Playa Nueva Romana in the Dominican Republic. Beyond this, Rafa and Mery also own a 78.5-foot-long Sunreef Power catamaran.

Rafael's retirement

Rafael announced his retirement last year, following a 23-year long career. The ‘King of Clay’ made the announcement in October via a post shared to X in which he reminisced about his career and spoke about the next chapter in his life.

© Getty Images Rafael announced his retirement last year

He also included a sweet clip of his wife and their son, before paying tribute to the pair by saying “My wife, Mery, we've been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you've done. I think you've been my perfect travel companion during all these years of my career. Coming home every day and seeing how my son is growing has been a force that has truly kept me alive and with the energy to continue.”