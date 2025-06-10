Kelly Ripa's oldest son Michael shows off hidden tattoo in new poolside snapshot

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son, Michael Consuelos, celebrated his 28th birthday last week, on June 2, and is sharing the spoils of his big week on social media.

The budding filmmaker and actor took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 9 with a snapshot of his from a recent vacation (he doesn't indicate whether it's new or a throwback), lounging in a pool.

Shot from behind and shirtless, Michael sported sunglasses and showed off what looked to be a black star tattooed just on the back of his shoulder, staring off into the horizon. "Eyeing infinity," he simply captioned the photo.

© Instagram Michael's latest photo also showed off his tiny hidden tattoo

His snap even got a reaction out of family friend and celebrity trainer Isaac Boots, who quipped: "We hardly ever have nice days like this anymore," which Kelly responded to with several laughing emojis.

Michael is the oldest of LIVE co-hosts and couple Kelly and Mark's three kids, the others being their younger son Joaquin Consuelos, 22, and their only daughter, 23-year-old Lola Consuelos.

Last week, the pair addressed their son's birthday at the top of the ABC daytime talk show, with Kelly sweetly saying: "Our newborn baby, our first child, is 28 years old today."

© Instagram The oldest of Kelly and Mark's kids celebrated his 28th birthday on June 2

Couching their disbelief at how fast time flew by with expressions like "How did that happen?!" and "What?!" the All My Children actress did joke: "Of course, I refuse to wish him a happy birthday until 7:17 PM. Because that is when he was born, and right now, technically, I'm still in labor."

The couple mused on Kelly being in labor for a "long time," with the mom-of-three saying he got "good and cozy in there" because he "did not wanna come out!"

They sweetly then wished him a happy birthday, which the studio audience echoed with a round of applause, before Kelly once again turned directly to the camera and gave him a truly mom-like warning: "But remember…no cake until 7:17 PM!"

© Instagram The couple also share daughter Lola and son Joaquin (far right)

In her 2022 memoir Live Wire, Kelly recalled the painful circumstances of Michael's birth. Due to an emergency C-section, both mother and son were kept in the hospital for five days, with the newborn Michael separated from his parents in the NICU.

Kelly had developed a fever, because of which her baby was kept under observation as a precautionary measure, although she quipped that because of his size, he was nicknamed "King Kong" in the NICU.

"I had a near nervous breakdown when Michael was taken into the NICU after my C-section," she wrote, being taken into the recovery room and left alone.

© Instagram ​​"I had a near nervous breakdown when Michael was taken into the NICU after my C-section," Kelly remembered of his birth

The Hope & Faith star remembered having a "panic attack" trying to find out more about Michael's condition, with even Mark missing by her side as he tended to their baby. Once she did get back to the maternity ward, she reunited with her husband who "contorted into a stifled cry and nearly collapsed on me."

After a painstaking number of hours, her best friend Gretchen succeeded in getting her a wheelchair to see Michael. "It's true, you know, that old saying about how once you're holding your baby, you forget all the pain and suffering and everything else. Because I did."