Angelina Jolie's son, Pax, 21, involved in e-bike accident, third crash in 8 months

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt has been involved in an e-bike accident, his second in six months.

Pictures shared by TMZ show Pax talking to the driver and passenger of the car that he crashed into while riding his bike in Los Feliz on Friday January 24.

The passenger door had a large dent showing the impact of the bike.

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 Angelina and Pax attend the premiere of Without Blood

TMZ alleges that Pax was "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned a corner and hit the car.

Luckily Pax was safe and so were the driver and passenger in the car, and Pax cycled off after exchanging information.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Angelina for comment.

© GC Images Pax is often seen cycling in Los Feliz

On July 29 2024 Pax was rushed to hospital after he crashed his e-bike, also in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz. He was allegedly not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries, although he was confirmed as stable and discharged from the hospital days later.

In September he was pictured with his mom wearing a purple cast on his arm as they enjoyed lunch in Beverly Hills.

Days later they walked the red carpet together for her movie Without Blood, during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and Pax's scars from the incident were visible on his forehead, and he wore a support aid discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket.

© AFP via Getty Images Pax's injuries were visible in Toronto

Pax had also been involved in a car crash in May 2024, after reportedly wrecking his Tesla, crashing it into a parked box truck outside RED Studios in Hollywood.

Incident reports from the company, seen by TMZ, confirmed the accident, with reports alleging that law enforcement were called to the scene.

Pax was reportedly not under the influence, and it's unclear how the crash happened, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as he was allowed to leave the scene.

© GC Images Pax with siblings Zahara and Maddox attend the Maria screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival

Pax, 21, is Angelina's second eldest son; she is also mom to Maddox, 23 and Knox, 16, as well as daughters Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old Vivien.

Pax has been working as a production assistant on various shoots, including on the set of Without Blood which starred Salma Hayek.

He is also a budding photographer, and took behind-the-scenes pictures of his mom on the set of Maria, which was snubbed at the 2025 Oscars.

The film was considered an Oscar frontrunner after the 49-year-old actress and humanitarian received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Festival for her leading dramatic performance as legendary opera singer Maria Callas.