Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara enjoys night out in Hollywood at swanky restaurant during college break

Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter Zahara was glowing as she was spotted leaving an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles during her college break.

The 20-year-old was seen leaving with a young man, identified as Elijah Cooper, the founder of the Tints Streetwear clothing brand.

Zahara' night out

© The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Zahara was seen leaving Craig's in West Hollywood

Zahara epitomized casual cool after leaving Craig's in West Hollywood, dressed in a black tank top and slacks with a white cardigan draped loosely over her shoulders.

She wore white sandals and carried a brown leather purse as she hopped into a black car with Elijah behind the wheel, while sporting a large diamond ring on her finger.

Zahara added a black cap with the Atlanta Braves symbol to complete the look, a nod to her college town in Georgia.

© The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID The 20-year-old is on a break from college

The Ethiopian-born student enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta in 2022 and became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023, where she revealed a major name change that shocked fans of the tight-knight family.

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California," she told her sorority sisters in a video shared online, opting to drop her father Brad Pitt's last name.

She is not the only Jolie-Pitt sibling to make this decision – Shiloh, 19, filed to drop Pitt from her name when she turned 18, while their younger sister Vivienne only kept Jolie as her last name on a playbill for The Outsiders.

End of an era

© Getty Images Angelina shares her children with Brad Pitt

Angelina shares her kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with the F1 actor, and the pair were together for 12 years before calling it quits in 2016.

A messy divorce ensued for eight years, as the former couple attempted to untangle their lives. There were reported disputes over custody of their younger children, as well as over the ownership of their French winery.

After eight long years of legal battles, they finalized their divorce in December 2024, a move which Brad revealed was relatively insignificant in his life.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock The couple were together for 12 years

"I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he told GQ.

As for how he has dealt with the constant media attention around his divorce and reported estrangement from his children, the 61-year-old replied: "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he continued.

© FilmMagic He shared that he felt "secure" following their divorce

"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know. I don't know."

As for how he is moving forward from the eight-year ordeal, Brad shared that his life is "fairly contained".

"It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, [the media attention is] like this fly buzzing around a little bit," he explained.

