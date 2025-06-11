Ben Shephard confuses fans with 'handsome' doppelganger – and it's not his sons

Ben Shephard is often inundated with messages about his family resemblance to his teenage sons, Jack and Sam, whom he shares with his wife Annie.

The Tipping Point star, 50, left his followers confused, however, when he shared photos of another towering family member – his godson. Despite not being blood related, Ben's similarities to his godson, also called Ben, were undeniable in a series of photos he posted to mark his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my middle god son @ben_c0wn - blooming love being your god father!! it’s definitely never dull, it’s always exciting and endlessly surprising.

© Instagram Ben Shephard marked his godson Ben's birthday with a carousel of photos on Instagram

"Loving watching you attack life and growing into very special young man - with exceptional hair game! Keep it up Ben can’t wait to see what happens next. #happybrithday #godson," he wrote.

Fans easily mistook the birthday boy for one of Ben's sons, with his mop of dark hair and towering height prompting some to describe him as "handsome."

© Instagram The This Morning star's fans pointed out the similarities

"I thought he was your son, you look similar," wrote one, and another added: "I thought the same! Ben looks like Ben."

© Instagram Ben and Annie share two teenage sons Sam and Jack

Others who hadn't noted the relationship between the two added: "Chip off the old block," and: "Oooh hello, definitely a family genetic."

Ben's home life

© Instagram Fans have often pointed out the similarities between Ben Shephard and his sons

The This Morning star revealed he has undergone a lifestyle shift since his sons grew older and began to fly the nest.

Speaking during his cover shoot interview with Men's Health, he said: "My eldest, Sam, is at university and Jack's doing his A-levels and basically takes care of himself – unless he needs food or clean clothes.

"There are no pick-ups and drop-offs. There is no running around after them anymore."

© Shutterstock The This Morning star has changed his lifestyle since his sons have grown up

As a result, Ben has had extra time to prioritise his personal health. He credits rock climbing, yoga, weight training and running for his physical transformation, which coincided with his milestone 50th birthday.

Ben and Annie share a close bond with their kids. The couple's eldest is now studying at university after travelling the world, and the TV star described his return as "lovely".

Celebrating Jack's 18th birthday last year, Ben gushed: "Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer."