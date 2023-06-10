GMB's Ben Shephard wows with very rare clip of lookalike sons amid major celebrations

Ben Shephard typically keeps his family life out of the spotlight, but the Good Morning Britain star delighted fans during the week when he shared a very rare clip of his sons inside the family home.

The father-of-two had been joined by his two boys, Sam, 18, and Jack, 15, and his father to watch the Europa Conference League final, which saw their team West Ham United triumph over ACF Fiorentina. As you can see in the clip below, the family unit had an enthused reaction as the final whistle blew, sealing their victory.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and lookalike sons celebrate inside family home

Ben's sons looked so much like their father as they jumped for joy during a goal from the Hammers, even carrying on their dynamic celebrations as the football team were handed their medals.

Ben's celebrations even continued onto the next day into the Good Morning Britain studios, with the presenter looking giddy with joy while also playing with two bubble guns.

© Instagram Ben's sons look just like him!

The post also gave an insight into the star's family home with a black wall in his home sporting a portrait of the late Sir Roger Moore in his iconic role of James Bond holding a martini and a cigarette next to one of the late Sean Connery reclining on a chair. The room also sported a plush blue box sofa where the family all bundled in on one another in celebration.

In a gleeful caption, Ben shared: "So about last night - what a match, what a team, what a feeling!!! Not sure the boys have recovered from the endless bundles or the bubbles .. I still can't quite believe it!!!"

© Instagram The family celebrated in style

Fans were quick to respond, as one penned: "The ecstasy of football. Congratulations to wonderful West Ham. A brilliant victory. Totally deserved!! I was clapping and shouting too," and a second added: "I love your Dad just body dropping in… Wonderful."

A third posted: "I hope you were as excited and celebrated like these guys were," while many others commented on how "joyous" the celebrations were inside the Shephard house.

Ben shares his sons with wife Annie

Although Ben doesn't often speak publicly about his family, he shared a sweet message about son Sam last month as the teenager marked his 18th birthday, with the family organising a small party for him.

Speaking on GMB, Ben said: "It's actually his birthday party tonight as well, oh my goodness me. I dread to think what's going to happen later!" Visually nervous, he added: "You know when you get those moments and you think 'Oh wow this must be what my parents went through' and I really didn't care when I was 18 but I really do now at 48."

Ben often keeps his teen sons out of the spotlight

In a hilarious moment, Ben's co-star Sean Fletcher quickly asked if he was throwing the birthday bash at his own house, prompting the father-of-two to joke, "No, no, no – not that stupid." Ben currently resides in Richmond.

It's not the first time that he's spoken about Sam reaching new milestones. Earlier this month, the TV star penned a heartfelt post to his eldest son on Instagram.

© Instagram Ben shared a sweet photo of Sam's first day of school for his birthday

Reflecting on how quickly time has passed, Ben wrote: "So around 14 years ago this little lad had his first day of school, full of joy, smiles and the most enormous shorts in the world! Today is Sam's last full day of lessons before study leave starts for his A levels. It seems like only yesterday he was barely as tall as the letter box, now he barely gets through the front door!!!

"To anyone else sending their younguns off for the last day of school- where has the time gone??? Good news is we don't look a day older right??? Good luck to them all for their exams and whatever comes next! By the way, he never did grow into the shorts!!"

