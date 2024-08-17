Ben Shephard shares ultra-rare video of son – and they could be twins

Ben Shephard often keeps his family life out of the spotlight, but he couldn't but help but be a proud dad when his son, Sam, joined him at the gym.

As you see in the clip below, both Ben and Sam worked hard and the duo could certainly be twins, not only with their grey outfits, but their similar builds and mops of brown hair. Despite showing off Sam's physical prowess in the video, the youngster only appeared right at the very end in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

WATCH: Ben Shephard joined by lookalike son at the gym

In his caption, the father-of-two joked: "Took @samshephardd for his first taste of @foundryfit he smashed it and def kept me honest, even if he wasn't lifting as much as me. Cheers @the_gottfather We loved it!"

Ben's workout certainly looked challenging, as it featured plenty of weights and resistance training. The star was seen lifting dumbbells and performing press-ups on kettlebells.

© Instagram Ben likes to keep active!

It's been an impressive turn for the Tipping Point presenter who was forced to undergo leg surgery in 2021 after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL during a game of football.

Sharing a clip from his recovery, Ben said: "It's incredible how these simple moves take so much concentration and trust in the knee being strong enough.

© Instagram Ben's son looked identical to his famous father

"I'm starting to run faster, but still in short bursts, but the real focus is on lunges, deadlifts and building my quad back up- which still looks like a sad deflated saggy whoopie cushion compared to the good leg! It’s getting there though. Just trying to stay patient."

Ben's son Sam turned 18 during the presenter's stint on Good Morning Britain, and addressing the moment on the ITV show, he shared: "It's actually his birthday party tonight as well, oh my goodness me. I dread to think what's going to happen later!"

© Instagram Ben is incredibly proud of his family

Visually nervous, he added: "You know when you get those moments and you think 'Oh wow this must be what my parents went through' and I really didn't care when I was 18 but I really do now at 48."