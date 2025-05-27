Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Shephard's life-changing shift with two grown-up sons
Photo of Ben Shephard standing with his arm around son, Sam with his other son Jack and Annie on the other side© Instagram

Ben Shephard's life-changing shift with his 2 grown-up sons

The This Morning presenter's home dynamic with his boys has changed

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
As a father of two sons and a successful broadcaster, Ben Shephard knows all too well how hectic juggling a family and a busy career can be.

However, it seems that the This Morning presenter's dynamic at home with his grown-up children has somewhat shifted in recent years, which has ultimately meant the 50-year-old has been able to prioritise his health, with seriously impressive results.

Ben Shephard's changed dynamic at home with sons, Sam and Jack

The Tipping Point star, who shares Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, with his wife, Annie, recently opened up to Men's Health about how day-to-day routine looks a lot different compared to when his boys were much younger.

couple posing at chelsea flower show © Shutterstock
This Morning presenter Ben Shephard with his wife, Annie, with whom he shares two grown-up sons, Sam and Jack

Click through the gallery to read what he said about the shift in his at-home dynamic and how it has affected his transformation…

Ben Shephard with his teenage sons© Instagram

Speaking during his cover shoot interview, Ben shared how his boys, Sam and Jack, reaching adulthood and flying the nest, means home life looks very different.

"My eldest, Sam, is at university and Jack's doing his A-levels and basically takes care of himself – unless he needs food or clean clothes," said Ben, adding: "There are no pick-ups and drop-offs. 

"There is no running around after them anymore."

Ben Shepard's youngest son, Jack Shepard, turned 18 today

Despite his boys now taking care of themselves, it seems they still have a fantastic bond. Ben and Annie's eldest has gone off to university and was busy travelling the world before that. 

Ben expressed how proud he was on social media, writing: "Our 'Biggun' Sam coming home from 7 months traveling [sic]. Can't tell you how lovely it is having him back."

But with Jack still at home, Ben and Annie have a close tie to their youngest. 

Celebrating his 18th birthday last year, Ben said: "Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer."

Ben Shephard rock climbing at indoor climbing centre© Instagram

Not having young children to care for has allowed Ben to prioritise his personal health. His physical transformation in recent times also coincided with his milestone 50th birthday, which inspired the broadcaster to become the fittest he's ever been.

The star often shares updates on his social media from his workout regime, which includes rock climbing, yoga, weight training and running.  

Ben Shephard taking part in Tough Mudder with his son, Sam© Instagram

Meanwhile, his sons being that much older now means that the trio can train together, and it seems it's made them bond even more.

Ben told the publication that he gets very competitive when it comes to proving to Sam and Jack that he can keep up with his sons!

The TV star completed a Tough Mudder with his eldest, Sam, by his side, which was no doubt a proud moment for the father-son duo. Ben shared the results of the impressive feat on Instagram.

"We came, we saw, we muddered!!!" Ben wrote proudly, adding: "What a day - thanks to all the amazing team @toughmuddereurope and my crack squad of @samshephardd @mikeykayfilms @ben_c0wn." 

