Ben Shephard's life-changing shift with two grown-up sons

As a father of two sons and a successful broadcaster, Ben Shephard knows all too well how hectic juggling a family and a busy career can be.

However, it seems that the This Morning presenter's dynamic at home with his grown-up children has somewhat shifted in recent years, which has ultimately meant the 50-year-old has been able to prioritise his health, with seriously impressive results.

Ben Shephard's changed dynamic at home with sons, Sam and Jack

The Tipping Point star, who shares Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, with his wife, Annie, recently opened up to Men's Health about how day-to-day routine looks a lot different compared to when his boys were much younger.

© Shutterstock This Morning presenter Ben Shephard with his wife, Annie, with whom he shares two grown-up sons, Sam and Jack

Click through the gallery to read what he said about the shift in his at-home dynamic and how it has affected his transformation…

© Instagram Speaking during his cover shoot interview, Ben shared how his boys, Sam and Jack, reaching adulthood and flying the nest, means home life looks very different. "My eldest, Sam, is at university and Jack's doing his A-levels and basically takes care of himself – unless he needs food or clean clothes," said Ben, adding: "There are no pick-ups and drop-offs. "There is no running around after them anymore."

Despite his boys now taking care of themselves, it seems they still have a fantastic bond. Ben and Annie's eldest has gone off to university and was busy travelling the world before that. Ben expressed how proud he was on social media, writing: "Our 'Biggun' Sam coming home from 7 months traveling [sic]. Can't tell you how lovely it is having him back." But with Jack still at home, Ben and Annie have a close tie to their youngest. Celebrating his 18th birthday last year, Ben said: "Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer."

© Instagram Not having young children to care for has allowed Ben to prioritise his personal health. His physical transformation in recent times also coincided with his milestone 50th birthday, which inspired the broadcaster to become the fittest he's ever been. The star often shares updates on his social media from his workout regime, which includes rock climbing, yoga, weight training and running.

© Instagram Meanwhile, his sons being that much older now means that the trio can train together, and it seems it's made them bond even more. Ben told the publication that he gets very competitive when it comes to proving to Sam and Jack that he can keep up with his sons! The TV star completed a Tough Mudder with his eldest, Sam, by his side, which was no doubt a proud moment for the father-son duo. Ben shared the results of the impressive feat on Instagram. "We came, we saw, we muddered!!!" Ben wrote proudly, adding: "What a day - thanks to all the amazing team @toughmuddereurope and my crack squad of @samshephardd @mikeykayfilms @ben_c0wn."