Kelly Ripa stuns on the beach in sun-soaked selfie with birthday girl Lola
Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos pose for a selfie from a family vacation to Switzerland© Instagram

The Live star is married to Mark Consuelos and the pair share three children

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
4 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa started her week celebrating something special, as her only - and favorite - daughter Lola turned 24. 

The Live star marked the special day at the start of the show, along with her husband, Mark Consuelos. 

The couple reminisced about Lola's childhood as a throwback picture of the Riverdale actor holding her as a baby was displayed on the screen. 

Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a beach selfie with her daughter Lola© Instagram
Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a beach selfie with her daughter Lola

They then went on to remember an early moment in Lola's life that involved them printing her foot on her birth certificate, leading Mark to joke about how much money he has since spent on shoes for Lola over the years. 

Along with the TV tribute, Kelly also posted a special montage dedicated to Lola on her Instagram feed, alongside a heartfelt tribute. It read: "Another year lovelier! Happy birthday Lola , our favorite daughter."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's birthday montage to daughter Lola

The video included several photos, including one of her and the birthday girl posing on the beach in a stunning selfie. 

The family have a stunning beachside home in the Hamptons that they often stay at during the summer months. 

Photo shared by LIVE with Kelly & Mark on Instagram of Kelly Ripa posing with her husband Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Consuelos at the D23 Disney Legends Event© Instagram
Lola with her mom and dad

And even though Kelly and Mark's children have all now flown the nest, they are still huge fans of going away as a family. Kelly and Mark also enjoy going away with their children individually, and went on a trip to Europe with Lola just after she graduated. 

At the time, Kelly shared photos on social media of their vacation, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!" Lola currently splits her time between New York City and London, and is focusing on her music career. 

Kelly and Mark often go to visit her, and have documented several of their trips on social media, much to the delight of fans. 

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin
Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Lola is the only one of Kelly and Mark's children to live overseas. Their son Michael, 28, lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and is an actor, while their youngest, Joaquin, 22, has recently graduated from the University of Michigan, with a major in theater studies. 

He has plans to follow his older brother and parents and pursue acting as a career. Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics. 

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

