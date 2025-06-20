Luke Combs 'brought to tears' by 3-year-old son in rare family update

It was a bittersweet day for Luke Combs on Thursday as he shared a rare family update involving his eldest son, Tex.

The 35-year-old singer hardly ever posts photos of his two kids with his wife Nicole on social media, but he made an exception for a very special reason.

Birthday boy

Luke shared a carousel of photos of Tex in honor of his third birthday on June 19, and revealed that looking through images of his son "brought me to tears".

The images included touching snapshots of Tex over the last few years, including one of him as a newborn, and another with his baby brother, Beau, 22 months.

Confessing that compiling the photos made him emotional, Luke penned: "T-Man. I can't believe you're 3 (for Dale) years old already.

"I went through my phone this morning before you and your brother woke up to try and find these photos. That took me on a journey down memory lane that brought me to tears.

"Talk about the best Father's Day gift of all time buddy. That's you," he continued, referring to Tex's birth on June 19, 2022, which also happened to be Father's Day that year.

© Instagram Luke and Nicole share two sons

"We've had so much fun, made so many memories, and I can't wait for the ones up ahead."

Luke concluded: "Me and your Mama are so lucky to be your parents. We're so proud of you, and we love you so much. Happy Birthday buddy."

Before he became a father, Luke admitted he was "a little nervous". Speaking in 2022, he said: "I got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate… I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed."

© Instagram Luke's eldest son was born on Father's Day in 2022

Luke adores being a dad, but he recently recalled one of the "worst" days of his life after he missed the birth his second son, Beau, because he was born almost three weeks early while Luke was on tour in Australia.

"One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it's so hard to wrap my mind around it," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

© Instagram Luke made a virtual appearance at Beau's birth

"It sucked because he was born on August 15 in the States. I got to see him be born, which was awesome," he added, alluding that he was present virtually for the birth.

"He wasn't born yet, but my wife went, she texted me on the way to the hospital, and he was two and a half weeks early and I was supposed to be home, and I wasn't," he said. "That was real hard to do and I haven't really told anybody that."

© Getty Images Luke and Nicole want 4 kids

Luke and Nicole may find themselves expanding their family sooner rather than later after Nicole revealed she would like a "small army" of kids.

During her 2023 Q&A, she said: "I would like a small army, but we decided on four max. But we also may stop at two. Who knows."