Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise celebrates famous mom's birthday in her own way

Nicole Kidman enjoyed a low-key birthday and marked the occasion on social media on Friday June 20.

The Babygirl actress was inundated with messages wishing her many happy returns, as well as a special tribute from her husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole posed alongside a beautiful vase of flowers in a series of pictures which looked to be taken inside her home.

The picture received over 100,000 likes, and among those people to hit the heart icon were her oldest daughter, Bella Cruise.

While Bella is notoriously private when it comes to talking about her famous mom, she is known to have liked several of Nicole's posts over the past few years, as well as those on her younger sister Sunday Kidman's account.

Bella, 32, is a talented artist living in South London, and leads a quiet life away from the spotlight with her husband, Max Parker. Back in 2016 when she was 23-years-old, Bella also gave a rare insight into her relationship with her mom and dad, Tom Cruise, when giving an interview to New Idea.

When asked whether she spoke to her mom and dad, she simply replied: "Of course [we talk], they're my parents."

Nicole and Tom - who were married between 1990 and 2001, are also parents to son Connor, 30. Nicole went on to have two more children, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, with husband Keith.

Nicole and Keith are raising their daughters between Nashville and Australia, and also have homes in LA, NYC and London.

In the past year, their oldest Sunday has started carving out a career for herself as a model, and made her runway debut for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

There's no doubt that Nicole is a doting mom, and back in 2024 at the AFI Life Achievement ceremony, Keith gave an incredible insight into Nicole's parenting style.

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving."

Keith also told the audience: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby." On their strong unit, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are.

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco. And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."