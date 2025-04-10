Nicole Kidman's youngest daughter Faith's journey to the spotlight — what star has said

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban is quickly making her own mark in the world of fashion.

The 16-year-old has, in the past year alone, attended multiple fashion weeks, walked the runway in Paris twice, and been in several magazines.

While the teen is quickly turning into a celebrity in her own right, her younger sister Faith, 14, is keeping a lower profile. However, there is a chance that she could be stepping into the spotlight just like her older sister soon.

But what has Nicole said about letting Faith enter the public eye just like her sister?

Faith's public debut

Both sisters maintained a tight public profile for most of their childhood, rarely ever making any appearances with their parents. However, that changed early last year.

© Getty Images Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut at the AFI honors in April 2024

Nicole brought her husband Keith, her sister Antonia Kidman, her niece Lucia and, for the first time on a red carpet, her two daughters to the AFI Lifetime Achievement ceremony in Los Angeles.

For most of the world, this was their first introduction to Sunday and Faith, indicating that the actress, 57, was more keen on having them be public as they enter their teen years.

Stepping out solo

After Sunday began making her debut as a model, Faith kept to the sidelines due to just being 13 years old at the time. Her sole appearance between April and December 2024 was at the Summer Olympics with her family.

© Getty Images Faith joined her mom at THR's Women in Entertainment event in December 2024

However, closer to the end of the year, just weeks before her 14th birthday, Faith joined Nicole at The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment 2024 Gala in Los Angeles.

Nicole was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and told Extra that her youngest daughter had expressed a very specific intent on attending this event with her mother.

"She was really interested in this particular event," Nicole shared. "Her oldest sister has gone to a lot of things, so she gets to come to this."

© Getty Images The actress keeps her younger daughter out of the spotlight more so due to her age

The Holland star also explained that Faith was motivated by not only having a friend at the event, but also its emphasis on "leadership and mentorship" among women. She expressed being excited for her daughter to see "a different part of the work we all do in this industry."

Nicole's age rule

Nicole did explain during a previous interview that she had a rule for Sunday that likely also extends to Faith, which suggests that the teen probably won't become a fixture of the spotlight for another two years.

© Getty Images Nicole's condition for Sunday was that she had to turn 16 before making her modeling debut

She mentioned during a conversation with Vogue Australia that when Sunday "was 16 she was allowed to come to a show," adding that the teen had expressed interest quite early.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more. It's a push-pull." Sunday herself told W Magazine: "I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn't do it until I was 16."