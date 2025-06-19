Joanna and Chip Gaines left speechless after handing over renovation reins – see before and after photos

Joanna and Chip Gaines rose to fame on their show Fixer Upper, with their talent for transforming homes earning them a legion of fans and an estimated collective net worth of $50 million.

However, it isn't every day that they hand over control when it comes to home renovations, especially when it comes to their own impeccable abode.

But they did just that when they wanted to transform their home gym, entrusting its transformation to their personal trainer, Don Saladino.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Don showed fans the surprisingly small space that Joanna and Chip use to work out.

Home gym

© Instagram The gym looked bare before compared to after

Each wall is covered with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, with some equipment dotted around the space, and a window overlooking their expansive land.

Don commented on the "fantastic space" that boasts "great ceiling height" as he explained converting it into a "full gym".

Before

© Instagram The gym had minimal equipment before the transformation

The clip then shows workers bringing in stacks of gym equipment before the final renovation is unveiled, revealing almost every corner now covered with what Joanna and Chip would need to get a full-body workout.

Despite the small space now fully filled, the gym still looks spacious and has enough floor space for the couple to practice their exercises.

After

© Instagram Joanna couldn't believe how big the space looked

Joanna and Chip were almost lost for words when they walked into the room and couldn't believe that despite putting "more stuff" in, it made the space look "bigger" instead of smaller.

The couple's gym is housed outside their 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco, that sits on 40 acres so has more than enough space to house their large family, which includes their five children Drake, 20, Duke, 17, Ella Rose, 18, Emmie Kay, 15, and almost seven-year-old Crew.

© Instagram Chip was very impressed with the new equipment

The family of seven has lived in the home for almost a decade, and Joanna has shared glimpses inside the stylish property in the past, revealing its open-plan layout and stunning interiors.

The kitchen has been curated beautifully by the couple with emerald cabinets, a tiled floor, marble worktops, a farmhouse worktable topped with marble, and Instagram-worthy open shelving.

Joanna has also shared a look at her country chic living room, which boasts several plants procured from her sister's plant shop, including Staghorn Fern, Dragon Tail, Monstera Lechleriana, Red Congo Philodendron, Sweetheart Hoya, Peperomia Hope, Jungle Boogie Philodendron, and a Fiddle Leaf Fig.



The room features hardwood floors, a high-beamed ceiling, an exposed brick feature wall that surrounds the fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, and, of course, her collection of plants in varying sizes.

Joanna loves her home and is very proud of the work she and Chip have put into restoring it, so it may come as a surprise that she was not sold on the purchase at first.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip own a beautiful home in Waco, Texas

The star admitted on her lifestyle website, Magnolia Journal, that "it was a no for me right from the start".

The owners allowed the couple to mill it over for a while, visiting frequently. "The kids would run wild while Chip and I sat beneath one of the oak trees that towered over the backyard," Joanna said. "The more time we spent out there, I'd catch glimpses of how good it could be for us."