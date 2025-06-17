Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Dylan Dreyer puts family first with message from home and fans have a lot to say
Subscribe
Today's Dylan Dreyer puts family first with message from home and fans have a lot to say
Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera on TODAY© Getty Images

Today's Dylan Dreyer puts family first with message from home and fans have a lot to say

The Today host shares three young boys with her husband Brian Fichera

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Dylan Dreyer's loved ones were at the forefront of her mind over the weekend when she delivered an update on her personal life.

Taking to Instagram, the popular NBC meteorologist revealed she was spending time with the special men in her life to celebrate Father's Day. 

She first posted snapshots of herself with her dad and confessed to being a "daddy's girl," before adding images of her day at home with her three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin, and their dad, Brian Fichera. 

Dylan, Brian and their three kids smiling selfie from home© Instagram
Dylan, Brian and their three kids had a lovely Father's Day

Dylan sweetly revealed that they'd watched the Red Sox from their living room and her sons had made tickets to let them in. 

Happy family

There was an image of all five of them beaming with delight from the comfort of their NYC home.

The kids had made tickets to enter the game © Instagram
The kids had made tickets to enter the game

Fans were delighted to see them reunited as many said they were concerned they hadn't seen much of Brian recently. 

They said they "missed seeing them all together," and called their kids "adorable," and Dylan "the best mom."

Busy life

Dylan Dreyer, family dinner children and dad© Instagram
Dylan with her dad, her kids and her husband

Both Dylan and Brian have careers which take them away on assignments. Dylan is not only a Today meteorologist but she hosts Earth Odyssey and is a children's book author

Brian is an NBC News producer and cameraman.

They'll mark 13 years of marriage in October and they have had quite the journey since tying the knot. 

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Dylan and Brian will celebrate 13 years of marriage

They have a shared sense of humor which often gets them through any tough parenting moments

Back in 2022, Dylan told TODAY.com the adorable way they keep in touch during the week when apart from each other, explaining that a lot of their communication — even deep conversations — is done via text message. 

Today presenters at a glance

Today show stars© Getty
Today show stars

Dylan Dreyer

NBC meteorologist known for hosting the Third Hour, a radio show with husband Brian, and specials for the Weather Channel.

Al Roker

Legendary show weather forecaster famed for outside broadcasts, including viral Hurricane Wilma report in 2005.

Savannah Guthrie

Longtime NBC anchor known for her legal and political coverage before becoming host of Today.

Craig Melvin

Best known for his political and breaking news coverage for NBC, plus work with colorectal cancer charities.

Carson Daly

Longtime TV staple famed for his talk show, Pop Start with Today, MTV’s Total Request Live and The Voice.

Jenna Bush Hager

Host of Today with Jenna & Friends, formerly Today with Hoda & Jenna before Hoda Kotb's departure. Also a successful author.

"Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time. Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," she said. 

"We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More