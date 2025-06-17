Today's Dylan Dreyer puts family first with message from home and fans have a lot to say

Dylan Dreyer's loved ones were at the forefront of her mind over the weekend when she delivered an update on her personal life.
Taking to Instagram, the popular NBC meteorologist revealed she was spending time with the special men in her life to celebrate Father's Day.
She first posted snapshots of herself with her dad and confessed to being a "daddy's girl," before adding images of her day at home with her three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin, and their dad, Brian Fichera.
Dylan sweetly revealed that they'd watched the Red Sox from their living room and her sons had made tickets to let them in.
Happy family
There was an image of all five of them beaming with delight from the comfort of their NYC home.
Fans were delighted to see them reunited as many said they were concerned they hadn't seen much of Brian recently.
They said they "missed seeing them all together," and called their kids "adorable," and Dylan "the best mom."
Busy life
Both Dylan and Brian have careers which take them away on assignments. Dylan is not only a Today meteorologist but she hosts Earth Odyssey and is a children's book author.
Brian is an NBC News producer and cameraman.
They'll mark 13 years of marriage in October and they have had quite the journey since tying the knot.
They have a shared sense of humor which often gets them through any tough parenting moments.
Back in 2022, Dylan told TODAY.com the adorable way they keep in touch during the week when apart from each other, explaining that a lot of their communication — even deep conversations — is done via text message.
"Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time. Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," she said.
"We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"