William Shatner's 'committed' bond with three grown-up kids

William Shatner has had an incredible life. At 94, he's still considered a legend for his numerous roles on screen, most notably as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.
But while the Hollywood actor has plenty to be proud of in his professional work, he is also a proud father to his three daughters, Leslie, Lisabeth and Melanie.
William shares his grown-up daughters with his first wife, Gloria Rand. Despite juggling his family life with a successful career in acting, the star has always been "hands-on" and "committed" as a father.
Here's all we know about William Shatner's daughters…
William Shatner's close bond with three daughters
William married Gloria in 1956, and together they welcomed three daughters.
Their eldest, Leslie, aged 66, was born in Canada, William's homeland, and was growing up when William was in his Star Trek heyday.
Leslie even had a role in the show alongside her dad, but decided not to pursue acting, instead embarking on a career as an Occupational Therapist. According to People, she also has children of her own, making William a grandfather.
William and Gloria welcomed their second daughter, Lisabeth, who was born in 1961, two years after her big sister.
Lisabeth, aged 64, also appeared in Star Trek but ended up working as a writer.
Their third daughter, Melanie, aged 60, followed in her father's footsteps and not only did she also appear in Star Trek, but she went on to land credits in other movies through the 90s. Melanie is also a mom to Kaya and Willow.
William's daughters have spoken out previously about their close bond, explaining how William was always so present when they were growing up despite splitting from their mom and being a successful movie star.
Melanie told Senior Voice Alaska: "He would do whatever it took to get home to see us, even if it meant driving all night. I think that illustrates what a wonderful, committed father he was and is.
"We all have such great memories of getting to hang out with him and watching him work."
Lisabeth, meanwhile, told Whoosh that growing up with William being a famous actor was all they knew. "Growing up with my dad seemed normal to me. When I was really young, I didn't realize he worked at something different than most dads did."
William told The Guardian: "I'm always worried about whether I've done a good job as a parent. My daughters have brought their family up in the way I wish I'd brought them up. So something good must have happened!"
William Shatner's marriages and love life
William split from the mother of his daughters, Gloria, in 1969, 13 years after they wed. William went on to marry three more times.
His second wife was actress Marcy Lafferty, whom he married in 1973. They met on the set of The Andersonville Trial and their heir union lasted for 23 years, with their divorce finalized in 1996.
William's third wife was Nerine Kidd. They tied the knot in 1997 but her struggle with alcoholism, a battle William has openly discussed, had an unsettling impact. Nerine tragically died after accidentally drowning in their swimming pool at home. William called her his "soulmate" and "the love of his life."
He found love again with Elizabeth Anderson Martin, a professional horse trainer 27 years his junior. They married in 2001 and split in 2019; however, it's since been reported that they've reunited.
"My little secret is I'm living with my former wife," he told Parade in 2024. "We've in effect remarried. But we haven't done another ceremony."