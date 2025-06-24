William Shatner's 'committed' bond with three grown-up kids

William Shatner has had an incredible life. At 94, he's still considered a legend for his numerous roles on screen, most notably as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

But while the Hollywood actor has plenty to be proud of in his professional work, he is also a proud father to his three daughters, Leslie, Lisabeth and Melanie.

William shares his grown-up daughters with his first wife, Gloria Rand. Despite juggling his family life with a successful career in acting, the star has always been "hands-on" and "committed" as a father.

Here's all we know about William Shatner's daughters…

© Getty Images William Shatner attends "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall on March 17, 2024 in New York City

William Shatner's close bond with three daughters

William married Gloria in 1956, and together they welcomed three daughters.

Their eldest, Leslie, aged 66, was born in Canada, William's homeland, and was growing up when William was in his Star Trek heyday.

William with his first wife Gloria and their youngest daughter Melanie in 1965 shortly after she was born

Leslie even had a role in the show alongside her dad, but decided not to pursue acting, instead embarking on a career as an Occupational Therapist. According to People, she also has children of her own, making William a grandfather.

William and Gloria welcomed their second daughter, Lisabeth, who was born in 1961, two years after her big sister.

Lisabeth, aged 64, also appeared in Star Trek but ended up working as a writer.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Canadian actor & author William Shatner with daughters, Leslie and Melanie, attend the Ringling Brothers Circus at the Los Angeles Sports Arena, Los Angeles, California, July 31, 1990

Their third daughter, Melanie, aged 60, followed in her father's footsteps and not only did she also appear in Star Trek, but she went on to land credits in other movies through the 90s. Melanie is also a mom to Kaya and Willow.

William's daughters have spoken out previously about their close bond, explaining how William was always so present when they were growing up despite splitting from their mom and being a successful movie star.

© WireImage William Shatner with his eldest daughter, Leslie, and his wife Elizabeth pictured in 2007

Melanie told Senior Voice Alaska: "He would do whatever it took to get home to see us, even if it meant driving all night. I think that illustrates what a wonderful, committed father he was and is.

"We all have such great memories of getting to hang out with him and watching him work."

© Getty Images Canadian actor William Shatner with his arm around his second wife, Marcy Lafferty, and his youngest daughter, Melanie

Lisabeth, meanwhile, told Whoosh that growing up with William being a famous actor was all they knew. "Growing up with my dad seemed normal to me. When I was really young, I didn't realize he worked at something different than most dads did."

William told The Guardian: "I'm always worried about whether I've done a good job as a parent. My daughters have brought their family up in the way I wish I'd brought them up. So something good must have happened!"

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G William's daughters described him as a "committed" and "hands-on" dad growing up

William Shatner's marriages and love life

William split from the mother of his daughters, Gloria, in 1969, 13 years after they wed. William went on to marry three more times.

His second wife was actress Marcy Lafferty, whom he married in 1973. They met on the set of The Andersonville Trial and their heir union lasted for 23 years, with their divorce finalized in 1996.

© Getty Images William and his fourth wife, Elizabeth Anderson Martin, split in 2019 but have since reconciled

William's third wife was Nerine Kidd. They tied the knot in 1997 but her struggle with alcoholism, a battle William has openly discussed, had an unsettling impact. Nerine tragically died after accidentally drowning in their swimming pool at home. William called her his "soulmate" and "the love of his life."

He found love again with Elizabeth Anderson Martin, a professional horse trainer 27 years his junior. They married in 2001 and split in 2019; however, it's since been reported that they've reunited.

"My little secret is I'm living with my former wife," he told Parade in 2024. "We've in effect remarried. But we haven't done another ceremony."