Jamie Oliver's latest photo of lookalike sons Buddy and River leaves fans asking questions

Jamie Oliver is a proud dad to his five children, whom he shares with his wife, Jools.

The celebrity chef and creator of countless cooking programmes, 50, posted a photo of his two sons, Buddy, 13, and River, eight, to his social media profile, and fans were asking plenty of questions in the comments section.

Jamie, known colloquially as 'The Naked Chef, took a snap of his two lads tucking into their dinner at home along with a caption that read: "I asked them what they wanted for tea tonight...toad in the hole for the boys it is xx."

© Instagram Jamie Oliver posted this photo of his lookalike sons, Buddy and River

While some were in awe of Jamie's fantastic creation, which was an enormous Yorkshire Pudding paired with sausages, vegetables and plenty of gravy, others were a little confused.

One person asked in response to the photo: "Sorry, I am German, but what is this, please? Looks very interesting," which prompted many other foodies in Jamie's comments to happily explain the meal, which is a staple in many British households.

Another said: "Why is dinner referred to as 'tea'? I've always wondered about that," which sparked a flurry of responses explaining the regional and generational meanings behind the phrase.

© Instagram Jamie Oliver is a proud dad of five children

Others, meanwhile, were confused by the deconstructed element of the meal, with one writing: "Toad in the hole, I'm sure you're supposed to put the toads in the hole and cook together. This is sausage and Yorkshire pud!"

Jamie himself also added another comment, insisting Buddy and River would have no trouble getting through the generously-sized dish. "And yes they will get through that giant Yorkie even though there's just the two of them haha," he added.

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools Oliver with their brood of five

Jamie Oliver's bond with his five lookalike children

Jamie and Jools have a close bond with their kids. Not only are they parents to Buddy Bear and River Rocket, but they're also parents to three daughters, Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20 and Petal Blossom, 15.

The couple's eldest two girls have flown the nest in recent years, attending university and travelling. It seems their son, Buddy, is following in his dad's footsteps and is quite the chef himself. He's worked on his own book, Let's Cook, and started his own YouTube series, Cooking with Buddy.

Jools and Jamie Oliver have been married since 2000

Speaking about his son's love for cooking, Jamie previously said: "Buddy’s been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

"As a dad who cooks it’s been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."