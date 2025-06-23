Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink reveals how she 'forced' reluctant Carey Hart to show up for son Jameson
Carey Hart (L) and Pink attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The "Trustfall" hitmaker and the former pro motocross racer also share a daughter, Willow

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
When it comes to their kids, Pink and Carey Hart always ensure they can be around to give them the best of their support — sometimes, even when they don't want to.

That certainly proved true with their son Jameson's latest foray into the world of sports with little league baseball. While Carey, 49, is an athlete himself, he wasn't exactly thrilled to tag along.

For their eight-year-old son's league, the former motocross racer stepped in as an assistant coach, although his latest social media post revealed that it wasn't his choice, but rather his wife's.

Carey Hart and his son Jameson pose for a selfie at a baseball game, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Carey stepped in as assistant coach for son Jameson's little league, albeit reluctantly

Carey took to Instagram with several photos from Jameson's league, including some shots of him as a pitcher, selfies together near the cage, and even one adorable snap of him making a silly face after a match.

"All star baseball is a wrap!" he captioned his post. "I'm beat, and I know the boys are really smoked! Cool experience w/ the tournaments and Jamo pitched his ass off! Great memories w/ lil man. But not sure if I will assistant coach again."

In the comments, several fans convinced him to continue with his coaching duties, leaving responses like: "Awe come on coach… you know you want to be right in there with the kiddos!" and: "Nice job Jamo! Both are a lot of work! Nice job," as well as: "You will be back, making lifelong memories."

Jameson Hart captured in the middle of a pitch in his little league baseball match, photographed by dad Carey Hart and shared on Instagram© Instagram
The motocross champ celebrated the end of baseball season with photos from his son's games

And then Pink, 45, chimed in with her own reply, revealing that she was the one who got him to take the job. "Aren't you glad I forced you to assistant coach now!" she quipped, to their fans' delight.

The couple first met in Philadelphia at the 2001 X Games, and they began dating soon after. In 2005, with the help of a pit board during one of his races, Carey proposed to the Grammy-winning singer, and they tied the knot the following year. They also share a daughter, 14-year-old Willow.

The couple aren't afraid to put each other on blast with their fun banter, whether it's online or at home, as Carey told People last year when it came to his involvement on the show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Carey Hart and Jameson pose for a selfie taken at a restaurant patio, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"Aren't you glad I forced you to assistant coach now!" Pink commented

"My wife, she always says, 'You're an idiot,'" he joked, explaining that the "Raise Your Glass" singer was quite used to his antics and thrill-seeking ways by now. "I hear it from her quite often!" Carey made sure to emphasize, though, that she still had his back no matter what.

"I do a lot of dumb [expletive] though," he added. “I'm just pretty loose still even pushing 50. So she's like, 'You're an idiot, but you're going to do what you're going to do and go get after it.'"

pink sitting at a table with husband carey hart© Getty Images
The couple have known each other since 2001 and been married since 2006

However, Special Forces, in particular, was something that he had to take a bit more time to think about given the inherent risk associated with it. "Truthfully, it wasn't a quick yes for me." 

"I watched the two seasons quite a few times, really trying to analyze what I was going to be up against. Ran it by my wife, ran it by my kids, and it was a slow warm-up for me. But then once I got on board, I was fully committed." Carey competed on the show's third season, but was eventually medically withdrawn, ending his run.

