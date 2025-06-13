William Shatner's ultra-private ranch 2,000 miles from home with ex-wife he 'remarried'

William Shatner and his wife, Elizabeth Shatner, shocked the world when they reunited three years after divorcing in 2020.

The Star Trek legend and his former wife, whom he has yet to remarry but reportedly plans to, predominantly reside in their minimalist home in Los Angeles overlooking the San Fernando Valley, which the Captain Kirk actor has owned since the 1970s.

However, William, 94, also owns an enormous ranch in Kentucky, 2,000 miles away from his home.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G William Shatner, 94, owns homes in California and Kentucky

The ranch is called Belle Reve Farm and has become almost as famous as William since he's visited the ranch countless times, as well as racing at local horse shows, and he became a horse breeder over the years.

William Shatner at his LA home which overlooks the San Fernando Valley View post on Instagram

History of William Shatner's Kentucky ranch away from Hollywood

William Shatner's history with living in Kentucky dates back to the mid-1980s when the Canadian-born actor bought a property worth $1.5 million, which was located on a 1.5-acre farm in Woodford County.

The star, who grew up in Montreal, began attending racing events in the area before he was inspired to buy property there. "Horses brought me to Kentucky, but then I began to meet the people and share the life," William previously said, according to the Lexington Herald.

"It's a great area, and for me, it doesn't matter what time of year, the lushness of the summer, all the coolness, the cold of the winter, it doesn't matter, Kentucky is a great place to live, and Lexington even more so."

© WireImage William Shatner during Reigning Competition at the Del Mar Equestrian Center in Los Angeles, California, United States

In 1999, William sold his property and levelled up with a huge estate close by. He named it Belle Reve Farm, and it's become almost as well-known as the actor himself.

Elizabeth is from the equestrian world as a former professional horse trainer and bonded with her future husband over their love of animals when they first met.

When she and William got back together, the Daily Mail reported they were spending more time in Kentucky at Belle Reve, calling it their "home away from home."

© Getty Images William Shatner has long been a keen horse rider

William Shatner's Kentucky ranch that was at center of divorce from wife

The farm has bred horses such as Quarter Horses and American Saddlebreds for years and sits on 360 acres of land.

The name Belle Reve Farm has been used for two different farms. In the 1990s, when William bought new land, he took the name with him for the current ranch in Woodford County.

© Getty Images The Star Trek actor, 94, pictured in NYC recently

In 2019, when William and Elizabeth were going through a divorce, their enormous ranch and their horses became a big part of their divorce settlement.

Elizabeth was awarded the Versailles home, and William, meanwhile, was awarded their ranch in Three Rivers, CA. However, William was awarded two of the horses and the relevant equipment to continue breeding horses.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Shatner and William Shatner attend Cirque du Soleil's Red Carpet Premiere at Santa Monica Pier in 2024

Now that they're back together, Elizabeth's ownership of Belle Reve is likely redundant to them emotionally since they spend plenty of time there as a reunited couple.

In 2024, William revealed to Parade that he had reunited with his fourth wife, Elizabeth Shatner, despite their split in 2019.

When asked about the secret to his longevity and good health in his later years, he explained: "My little secret is I'm living with my former wife. We've, in effect, remarried. But we haven't done another ceremony."