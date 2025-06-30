Katherine Schwarzenegger shares intimate glimpse of idyllic summer with rarely-seen kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger has given fans a rare and heart-melting peek inside her family's sun-drenched summer – and it's every bit as wholesome as you might imagine.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of tender snapshots, the bestselling author and mother-of-three offered a behind-the-scenes look at life with her young children as they eased into the summer season with music, play and sunshine.

"First week of summer," Katherine captioned the post simply – but the images spoke volumes. From peaceful garden play to barefoot music time and toddler snuggles, her collection of moments radiated calm, connection and that precious golden hour magic that only early childhood can bring.

Katherine shared an intimate glimpse of her summer with the kids

In one adorable snap, two babies, one likely to be her son Ford – are seen lying on a soft patterned blanket in the shade, absorbed in play while a woman strums a guitar in the background. Colourful toys are scattered around them, but it's the moment itself, quiet, unhurried, and rich in togetherness, that truly captures the heart.

In another sun-drenched photo, Katherine’s daughters are pictured in a flourishing vegetable garden, watering flowers in denim overalls and sun hats.

© Instagram Katherine shared an idyllic pic of the kids playing in the garden

The surrounding beds are alive with colour, pops of zinnias, lavender and bright green sunflower stalks swaying under the clear California sky. The scene could be straight out of a storybook, one where children learn from nature and each other, exploring barefoot and wide-eyed through long summer afternoons.

And in perhaps the most intimate image of all, Katherine appears at home, smiling warmly as one of her little ones gently places a tiny foot against her cheek. It's a candid, loving moment that speaks volumes of the joy and chaos that comes with parenting toddlers – and her soft smile says it all.

© Instagram Katherine entertains the babies

For Katherine, 34, family has always been at the centre of her world. The daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, she shares daughters Lyla and Eloise, along with baby son Ford, with her husband Chris Pratt, whom she married in June 2019. Chris, 45, is also father to 12-year-old Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

The pair – who reportedly first met through a mutual introduction by Maria herself – have created a life filled with faith, family and shared values.

Speaking recently on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Maria gushed about her daughter’s husband, saying: "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind. He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

Maria also reflected on the importance of making space within the family unit for growth and change, especially when it comes to her children forming families of their own. “When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room?” she mused, adding that her goal is always to be “a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family.”